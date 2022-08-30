New Delhi: Google has allowed users to insert emojis while writing in Google Docs, as they will not need to pull up emoji icons from other places anymore into their documents. Google recently added emoji reactions to Docs, and now the users can add them in actual documents.The feature supports the most recent emoji. Google Docs To Get Emoji Reactions Soon.

"Building upon the recently announced emoji reaction feature, you can now express yourself in a new way by searching for and inserting emojis directly inline with your text in Google Docs," said the company.

The emoji tool is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, along with users with personal Google accounts.

There is no admin control for this feature. To search for and add emojis directly inline with text in Docs, Google has simple steps to follow. The simple way is to just type "@ (emoji name)," and typing "@emoji" will pull up a searchable emoji picker, like the one on your smartphone.

The company said the new feature has been rolled out for some users today and will reach everyone by the end of September. The new system gives users several ways to get at emoji, and Google has listed those on its website.

