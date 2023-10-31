SI-UK Expands Global Presence with New Offices in India, Malaysia, Qatar, and Bangladesh

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 31: SI-UK, a leading overseas education provider, is thrilled to announce the establishment of six new offices in strategic locations across the globe. This expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing mission to provide international education support to a wider audience.

India

The newly opened offices in Mysore, Ludhiana and Andheri will serve as a key hub for local students to enquire about global study abroad. This move reinforces SI-UK India's commitment to harnessing the immense potential of the Indian market.

Malaysia

Our new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia, enabling us to serve our clients in the region better and explore emerging opportunities.

Qatar

The office in Qatar, positioned in Doha, represents our dedication to the Middle East market.

Bangladesh

The office in Bangladesh, situated in Dhaka, allows us to tap into the vibrant business landscape of South Asia and provide tailored services to our clients in the region.

These strategic locations will improve our ability to offer personalised services and facilitate stronger relationships with university partners and clients.

Lakshmi Iyer, the director of SI-UK India, spoke of the company's ongoing expansion in India: "SI-UK India has opened these new offices due to the increased demand from students wishing to study abroad. All new offices will help us expand our reach and recruit quality students for our university partners."

Orion Judge, SI-UK co-founder, added: "We at SI-UK are very excited about this development and hope to support many of our existing university clients in an exciting and growing Qatar, Malaysia and Bangladesh markets."

SI-UK is confident that this expansion will foster stronger connections with our clients in India, Malaysia, Qatar, and Bangladesh, and we look forward to the opportunities and collaborations that will arise from our presence in these dynamic markets.

India

Bangladesh

Qatar

Malaysia

About SI-UK

SI-UK provides free and independent advice to international students applying to study in the UK.

We believe international students should have access to trusted, expert advice about UK universities and courses and be supported by professional and experienced advisers throughout their whole journey: from the first tentative enquiries, the application process, and right up to their arrival in the UK and throughout their life at university.

Celebrating its 17th anniversary in 2023, SI-UK has helped tens of thousands of international students join global universities and now has 92 offices across 40 countries.

