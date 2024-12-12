BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 12: SIAL India 2024, the country's leading food and beverage trade event, successfully concluded at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi, marking a milestone in fostering global partnerships and innovation in the food sector. The event, held from December 5-7, 2024, attracted over 300 exhibitors and more than 8,500 trade visitors. SIAL India was supported by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, and APEDA, which served as the Export Promotion Partner, underscoring the event's significance on a global scale.

Also Read | 4G Mobile Coverage Expanded to Nearly 97% out of 6,44,131 Villages: Government.

The event was inaugurated by Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, alongside a distinguished group of international dignitaries, including:

- Piret Hartman, Honourable Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Government of Estonia

Also Read | Who Are Alexander Brothers, Arrested in Sex Trafficking Case in US? All About Tal Alexander, Oren Alexander and Alon Alexander Who Are Accused of Violently Raping Women.

- Deepak Agarwal, Managing Director, NAFED

- Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile to India

- Patrick John Rata, Ambassador of New Zealand to India

- Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Turkiye to India

- Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India

- Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia to India

- Ahmet Ozer, Vice President of the Executive Board, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce

SIAL India 2024 served as a premier platform for industry professionals from India and around the world to explore new business opportunities, exchange knowledge, and strengthen international trade relations. The event's focus on innovation, sustainability, food technology, and trade highlighted India's role as a global leader in the food and beverage sector.

"We are excited to celebrate the success of the 6th edition of SIAL India, supported by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and APEDA. With over 300 exhibitors and 8,500+ trade visitors, this year's event highlighted India's growing global presence in the food and beverage sector, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.

Building on this success, we are thrilled to announce the launch of SIAL India Mumbai in June 2025. Expanding to Mumbai will further enhance India's position as a global food hub and create new opportunities for the industry.

Throughout the three-day event, exhibitors presented cutting-edge products, ranging from processed foods to organic produce, as well as state-of-the-art food technologies. The strong international participation underscored the growing potential for business development and collaborative growth in the food and beverage industry." Rajan Sharma, Director, Interads VNS Exhibitions Pvt Ltd- the co organiser of SIAL India. Key Highlights of SIAL India 2024:

- Over 300 exhibitors from diverse segments, including processed foods, beverages, organic produce, and food technologies.

- Participation of over 8,500 trade visitors, including industry professionals, decision-makers, and buyers.

- Notable international participation, fostering bilateral and multilateral trade opportunities.

- Engaging panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions on critical topics such as sustainability, food processing advancements, and global market trends.

SIAL India 2024 has reaffirmed its position as an essential event for global collaboration and innovation in the food and beverage sector. The event successfully set the stage for future growth and partnerships, driving the evolution of India's food industry. SIAL will be back from 16-18 June, 2025 in Mumbai and from 18-20 September, 2025 in Delhi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)