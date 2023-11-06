PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Silicon Rental Solutions Limited, India's premier rental provider of IT products has successfully secured a new order from an International Broadcasting Channel.

The order involves equipping their new office with 250 laptops on a rent-to-purchase basis, along with essential services, enabling the International Broadcasting Channel to optimize their budget allocation for technology and office equipment. This partnership with the International Broadcasting Channel has been ongoing for the past two months, maintaining an outstanding track record with 100 per cent uptime and ensuring uninterrupted operations.

As the International Broadcasting Channel expands its business activities and extends its global reach, they have expressed their intention to increase their order with Silicon Rental Solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Harish Motiani, Chairman and Managing Director said, "We are delighted to receive the work order from an International Broadcasting Channel. We remain committed to delivering top-notch services to support their global broadcasting presence. We expect our work partnership to strengthen with their business expansion."

