New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Simpl, India's foremost 1-tap checkout network, today announced its first-ever End of Season Sale (EOSS) from 10th - 18th December 2022.

Customers can shop from best-in-class D2C brands from across eight categories including apparel, beauty & wellness, electronics, food & beverages, home decor, etc.

As 2022 draws to a close, it's that time of the year when you want to spend time with your loved ones and appreciate all the good things. What better way than shopping for gifts and pampering yourself with great offers and discounts. And to make it easier and convenient, Simpl will also offer its users the flexibility to repay in three instalments with its unique Pay-in 3 option.

"The year-end is the time when people celebrate and usher in a new beginning, especially by giving gifts. Consumers can choose from the best of brands and enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience through our convenient and seamless checkout process and flexible repayment options," said Nitya Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Simpl.

Some key brands participating in the Simpl EOSS campaign from Dec 10 - 18 include Suta, Koskii and Libas in Women's Apparel; Spykar, Blackberrys, Fourth Dimension Club, Hamercop, Almowear, Snitch and The Bear House in Men's Apparel; Hair Originals in Accessories category; R for Rabbit and karz & dolls in Baby & Kids segment; Petsy in Petcare; Moto Central in Automotive; Kama Ayurveda, Zlade and Lakme Salon in Beauty & Wellness; Boult Audio and Headphone Zone in Electronics; Blue Tokai Coffee and Happilo in Food & Beverages and Birkenstock in Fashion Footwear.

Other brands include Ultrahuman in Health and Chumbak in Home Decor segments, Bad People in Sports, and Bagline in the Travel category. Customers can choose from over 60 D2C brands and more while enjoying exciting offers and discounts available on Simpl.

In order to ensure seamless shopping, Simpl provides 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and pay later facility. Easy repayment options are also available making the shopping experience hassle-free and convenient.

Simpl is a 1-tap checkout platform, making payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time.

With more than 26,000 available merchants and millions of approved users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating a frictionless and inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

Simpl is a consumer experience platform providing a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers 1-tap checkout, buyer protection, and a pay-later facility to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. Through Simpl, merchants can provide consumers with an easy, safe, and intuitive user experience.

