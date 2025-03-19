PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19: Simpolo Tiles & Bathware, a pioneer in the Indian ceramic industry, has reached a significant milestone with the launch of its 200th Display Gallery--Sefar Designs at 12-36, B/1, Satamrai, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, Telangana-501218. Spanning an impressive 11,000 sq. ft., this cutting-edge showroom is designed to redefine premium tiling experiences in South India.

The new display gallery presents a carefully curated collection of Simpolo's most sought-after products, featuring large-format sintered compact surfaces, 16/20mm outdoor tiles, kitchen platform tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, wall tiles, and the groundbreaking StrongX surface. Visitors can also explore the Ricco-2.0 collection, enriched with Glimmer Tech and Posh Surface innovations.

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware's "Fresh from the Past" concept, Simpolo seamlessly blends heritage aesthetics with modern functionality. The latest Posh+ surface offers 10 times greater durability, making it ideal for high-traffic areas. Signature collections such as Glyphstone, Alchimia, Venitto, Sparko, Marmorica, Basaltino, and Rockdeck further elevate the design possibilities.

Strengthening Market Presence & Future Growth

Jitendra Aghara, CMD of Simpolo Group, expressed his excitement, stating "Hyderabad is a city that values design, quality, and innovation, making it the perfect location for our 200th showroom. This expansion is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge ceramic solutions that cater to the evolving needs of architects, interior designers, and homeowners. Additionally, we are making strategic investments, such as our upcoming Naidupeta plant in Tirupati, where Rs 350 crore has been allocated to scale up our production capabilities. This initiative aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, sustainable tiling solutions across India."

A New Benchmark in Tile Shopping

Speaking on the occasion, Talla Krishna Reddy (GM - AP & TG) highlighted "This state-of-the-art display gallery is more than just a showroom--it's an immersive experience. We aim to provide homeowners, architects, and industry professionals with an inspiring space where they can explore our premium collections in a real-world setting. This launch strengthens our footprint in South India, ensuring accessibility to world-class tiling solutions."

Transformative Impact on the Industry

With the launch of this new display gallery, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware aims to revolutionize the way customers interact with tiling solutions:

* Greater Accessibility: Homeowners, interior designers, and architects in Hyderabad and surrounding areas now have direct access to Simpolo's innovative tile and bathware solutions.

* Interactive & Immersive Experience: The showroom features mock-up displays that allow customers to visualize various tile applications in realistic settings, aiding informed decision-making.

* Advanced Innovation: Industry professionals can explore Simpolo's latest technological advancements, including StrongX surface technology and the Ricco-2.0 collection, known for superior aesthetics and performance.

* Expert Consultation: A dedicated team of specialists is available to guide customers, ensuring they choose the best solutions tailored to their project requirements.

* Boost to Local Industry: The presence of a leading national brand like Simpolo in Hyderabad enhances market standards, fostering innovation and healthy competition within the tiling and home decor sector.

With this expansion, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware continues to set new benchmarks in design excellence, durability, and customer experience, reinforcing its leadership in the ceramic industry.

For more details, visit: www.simpolo.com

