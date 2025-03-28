SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: The Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) successfully concluded its prestigious International Lecture Series, held from December 9, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Conceptualised by Brig. (Dr.) Rajiv Divekar, Director, SIMS & Dean, Faculty of Management, SIU, the series provided a platform for students to engage with global thought leaders on critical topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, global economic policies, and digital transformation. This initiative equipped participants with valuable insights to navigate today's dynamic professional landscape.

Also Read | Sangareddy: 3 Children Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Telangana District, Mother Hospitalised.

Exploring Global Perspectives and Expertise

The series began on December 9, 2024, with Dr. Rumpa Roy, Director at Gulf University, Bahrain, presenting "Shattering the Glass Ceiling at Work." Moderated by Dr. Reena Lenka, the session addressed barriers to leadership for women and marginalized groups, offering strategies to promote workplace equity.

Also Read | When Is WrestleMania 41? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE Two-Night PLE Featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

On December 12, 2024, Dr. Raunica Ahluwalia, Professor at Seneca Polytechnic, Canada, delivered "Entrepreneurship: Expanding Business Overseas," moderated by Dr. Sanjay Mangla. She explored global market expansion strategies, emphasizing adaptability and cultural flexibility through real-world case studies.

Dr. Sotheeswari Somasundram, Head of Business School at the University of Wollongong, Malaysia, led the December 13, 2024, session on "Sustainable Heritage: A Case of Lenggong Valley, Perak, Malaysia." Moderated by Dr. Ruby Chanda, the session highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and its economic and social impact.

A key session followed on December 26, 2024, with Dr. Kishore G. Kulkarni, Distinguished Professor of Economics at Metropolitan State University, USA, presenting "Biden vs. Trump: Diverging Economic Policies and Their Impact." Moderated by Dr. Smita Mehendale, the session analyzed the contrasting economic approaches of the two leaders and their global implications.

Insights into Business and Technology

The new year commenced on January 10, 2025, with Ms. Deepti Karan Pandey, Mentor at MIT Sloan School of Management and Associate Vice President at Mphasis Corporation, USA, discussing "Global Trends in Business Management." Moderated by Dr. Jaya Chitranshi, she examined the impact of AI, digital transformation, and data-driven decision-making on modern business environments.

On January 15, 2025, Jayshree Ravi, Head of Strategy and Architecture at Lagom Group, New Zealand, presented "Using Technology to Drive Supply Chain Best Practices." Moderated by Dr. Pradnya Chitrao, the session explored how AI and automation enhance supply chain efficiency and risk management.

Ganapathy Iyer, a leadership development consultant from New Zealand, delivered "Being Tight-Loose with Your Summer Internship" on January 22, 2025. Moderated by Dr. Pradnya Chitrao, the session provided students with strategies to maximize learning and career growth during internships.

On January 27, 2025, Professor Fiona Moore from Royal Holloway, University of London, captivated the audience with "Leadership Lessons from Game of Thrones." Moderated by Dr. Suruchi Pandey, she explored leadership styles, resilience, and power dynamics using references from the popular television series.

Fostering Research and Academic Excellence

On January 28, 2025, Dr. Ruwan Abeysekara, Professor at the University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, delivered "Case Study as a Method of Qualitative Research," moderated by Dr. Hemlata Gaikwad. The session provided practical insights into qualitative research methodologies and business analysis.

Dr. Swati Vispute, Lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University, UK, led a session on February 4, 2025, titled "Contemporary Best Practices in Academic Research Writing - Perspectives for Business Management Students." Moderated by Dr. Sanjay Pawar, the session covered research integrity, AI-driven academic writing tools, and publishing best practices.

On February 26, 2025, Dr. Jeyasushma Veeriah, Assistant Professor at Xiamen University, Malaysia, presented "How AI is Changing the Media - A Look at Malaysia." Moderated by Dr. Komal Chopra, the session examined AI's impact on journalism, misinformation detection, and audience engagement.

Bridging Academia and Industry

The International Lecture Series at SIMS effectively bridged the gap between academia and industry, fostering a platform where students engaged with global experts. The sessions featured active participation, stimulating Q&A segments, and enriching discussions that broadened the students' perspectives. The seamless execution was ensured by the diligent efforts of the Branding Cell.

The success of this year's International Lecture Series lays a strong foundation for future initiatives that will continue to enhance the learning experience at SIMS. With its commitment to academic excellence and global collaboration, SIMS is shaping the leaders of tomorrow by providing exposure to world-class thought leadership.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)