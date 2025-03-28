The biggest premium live event on the calendar of WWE calendar, WrestleMania 41, is now a few weeks away. WWE has finalised some of the matches for the premium live event so far, with more match-ups expected to be announced in the coming WWE Raw and SmackDown events. After completing four decades of WrestleMania, WWE is now gearing up to host its 41st edition with superstars like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, alongside female superstars like Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, and several other heavyweights from the WWE roster will take part in the biggest event of WWE, which is scheduled to take place in mid-April. WWE SmackDown Tonight, March 28: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns Sign WrestleMania 41 Contract, LA Knight Defends US Championship, and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

During the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE, John Cena, on his farewell tour, shocked the world after he turned "heel" and joined forces with The Rock and Travis Scott in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. The greatest of all time won the Elimination Chamber 2025 Men's PLE and guaranteed himself a title shot against Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. But what followed was a stunning departure from Cena's character, where he hugged and then brutally attacked the American Nightmare, which sent shockwaves which are still being felt.

Cena will aim for his 17th World Title, which would set the new record for most held in a career – a distinction previously held by great 16-time World Champion Ric Flair. The WWE has also confirmed that a triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will take place after all three got into a heated physical confrontation during WWE RAW. The company is expected to finalise more matches for the upcoming premium event in the coming weeks.

When is WrestleMania 41? Date, Time in IST and Venue of WWE Two-Night Event?

For the first time in over 30 years, WrestleMania will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. WrestleMania 41 will be broadcast live from Sin City's Allegiant Stadium on April 19th and April 20th. The 41st edition of WrestleMania will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Face Off Again, CM Punk Addresses His WrestleMania 41 Opponents, Lyra Valkyria, Bron Breakker Retain Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The two-day biggest PLE of WWE will see John Cena vs Cody Rhodes. A triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and many more exciting brawls, which will light up the show, with the company finalising more matches for WrestleMania 41.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).