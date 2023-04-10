Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): SIMTA Astrix, a leading manufacturer of uPVC profiles, doors and windows, has announced its latest achievement in infrastructural growth. Since its establishment in 2012, SIMTA Astrix has become a game changer in the industry, catering to modern demands with its ability to produce high-quality profiles.

Organizational growth and success

SIMTA Astrix specializes in eco-friendly uPVC profiles, doors and windows. In the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the company's workforce, equipment, and resources to handle the expanded projects.

Initially, the company started with a production of 1000 tonnes per annum. Eventually, it experienced significant growth due to the rising demand for high-standard profiles. By 2015, the company had increased its production ability to 3600 TPA; by 2017, it had grown to 5400 TPA. To cater to the increasing demand, the company added a new lamination facility and four new extruder lines, increasing its production capacity to 18,000 TPA and making it the country's second-largest manufacturer of uPVC profiles. All of the above development was possible due to the company's effort to enhance its infrastructure. The growth in terms of production and catering to varied customer demand.

Due to advancements in its infrastructural system, SIMTA Astrix has projected a 2x growth in its manufacturing capability, making it one of the country's leading manufacturers of profile uPVC profiles, doors and windows. The company has established a strong network of 420+ fabricators across India, and its products have become synonymous with sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Infrastructure of SIMTA Astrix

SIMTA Astrix uses standardized raw materials and adheres to the highest European framework to ensure its products' highest value. The company has state-of-the-art infrastructure, such as a manufacturing unit equipped with highly advanced European machinery, enabling it to manufacture products that cater to modern requirements. Such infrastructure ensures growth consistency, and the company will soon enter new markets or geographies to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Hence, the robust infrastructure helps SIMTA Astrix bring products with 100 per cent quality assurance to its customers and gain market visibility.

The consistent infrastructural growth enabled us to add a new product line in our portfolio and recently added the ABS doors with Indo-Korean technology. SIMTA Astrix is the first to introduce it in India. This has proven to be a wise decision for SIMTA Astrix. The company has helped many fabricators become entrepreneurs and has given rise to many new businesses in the industry. SIMTA Astrix has over 7 warehouses across India in cities such as; Ghaziabad, Kolkata, Hubli, Bangalore, Chennai, Vizag, and Hyderabad for easy availability of product to our fabricator. Furthermore, its growth in production capacity is a testament to its dedication to providing customers with the best products and services.

SIMTA Astrix is proud to be a part of the SIMTA Group, a leading conglomerate in the country. With over 30 years of experience, SIMTA Astrix has established itself as a leading manufacturer of uPVC profiles, doors and windows in the country.

SIMTA Astrix looks forward to continuing its footing in the uPVC profiles, doors and windows segment and providing customers with superior products and services through improved infrastructure and capability.

For more information on SIMTA Astrix and its products, visit their website simtaastrix.com.

