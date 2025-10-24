SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: In India's diverse higher education landscape, business schools have grown in number and variety. Many offer a broad management education with specialisations in marketing, finance, or human resources. Some touch upon operations as an additional stream, but rarely is it the core. Against this backdrop, the Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), Nashik, stands tall and unique: India's only institute fully dedicated to operations management.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Refused INR 50 To Celebrate Diwali, Miscreants Stab and Assault Shopkeeper in Kalyan; 1 Arrested.

Rapid expansion of e-commerce, increasing technology adoption among SMEs, and rising demand for efficient, resilient supply chains are fueling this growth. Meanwhile, the warehousing industry, which is critical to the backbone of operations, is booming too: in 2024, the Indian warehouse market was valued at INR 1,505.06 billion, and is expected to more than double (to ~INR 3,314.06 billion) by 2033. This singular focus makes SIOM not just another B-school, but a beacon for those who believe that the heart of4 every successful enterprise beats within its operations.

This is the gap that Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), Nashik, has been designed to address. Rather than treating operations & supply chain as ancillary tracks, SIOM has built its entire curriculum around them. The institute offers two specialised MBA programmes: MBA in Operations & Supply Chain Management and MBA in Agri-Operations Management -- both structured to reflect what the industry is demanding. These programmes cover core areas such as supply chain design, technology integration (ERP, digital supply chains), quality systems (Six Sigma, Lean), analytics, and risk management.

Also Read | Tata Motors Demerger: Indian Automobile Giant Now Split Into TMPV for Passenger Vehicles and TMCLV for Commercial Vehicles; Know About Listing, Share Availability.

Operations management is often called the "invisible engine" of business. It is where efficiency meets execution, where plans are transformed into measurable results, and where organisations create consistent value. Despite its centrality, operations has long remained overshadowed by other management disciplines.

SIOM was established to change this narrative. Its vision is to elevate operations from being a backstage function to being a front-line strategic driver of growth and resilience. The institute was created with a singular purpose: to nurture leaders who understand, design, and transform operations for a rapidly evolving world.

At SIOM, operations is not an optional specialisation: it is the DNA of every program, the lens through which every subject is taught, and the focus of every student's learning journey.

* Specialised MBA Programs: SIOM offers an MBA in Operations & Supply Chain Management and an MBA in Agri-Operations Management, crafted for students who want to immerse themselves deeply in this discipline

* Industry-Driven Curriculum: Courses are aligned with the needs of modern enterprises, covering supply chain design, ERP, Six Sigma, Lean practices, data analytics, and digital transformation

* Experiential Learning: Beyond classrooms, students participate in live projects, capstone simulations, and consulting assignments that bring theory into action

* Certifications & Tools: Exposure to Six Sigma, ERP systems, SAP, and advanced analytics ensures graduates are industry-ready from day one

* Faculty & Industry Connect: SIOM blends academic excellence with real-world expertise through faculty who are seasoned professionals and visiting leaders from top organizations

This deliberate curriculum design ensures that graduates are not just managers, but specialists in making systems resilient, efficient, and impactful.

SIOM is deeply committed to producing leaders who can navigate the complexities of today's business environment. Its pedagogy is crafted to help students not just learn about operations, but think, act, and lead with an operations mindset.

* Problem Solvers: Graduates are trained to decode inefficiencies and design sustainable solutions

* Strategic Thinkers: They understand how operations align with corporate strategy, profitability, and customer satisfaction

* Innovators: With exposure to digital tools, data-driven decision-making, and industry disruptions, they can lead transformations in the era of Industry 4.0

* From manufacturing to services, logistics to agriculture, IT to consulting--SIOM alumni are making their mark as leaders who build systems that drive progress

"SIOM has always believed in empowering students with the philosophy of Operations Excellence. The Summer Internship and Placement profiles offered to our students year after year reaffirm the institute's position as India's only dedicated centre for Operations and Supply Chain Management. It is trusted by leading organisations to help grow future-ready professionals."

-- Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management

The placement track record testifies to this. Recruiters consistently return for SIOM graduates, knowing they are industry-ready, technically skilled, and strategically equipped to deliver from day one. Beyond employability, SIOM instils in its students a spirit of excellence, adaptability, and leadership.

As the world faces challenges of supply chain disruptions, climate change, digital acceleration, and global uncertainty, the role of operations has never been more critical. SIOM envisions itself as not just an academic institution, but also a think tank and partner to industry, guiding businesses in building sustainable, resilient, and innovative operations. It is committed to integrating sustainability, circular economy principles, and responsible business practices into its curriculum, ensuring that its graduates not only create value but also shape a better world.

For more details on programmes, admissions, and placements, visit official website: https://www.siom.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)