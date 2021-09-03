Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Skechers, the Comfort Technology Company™, today announced the launch of the all-new Skechers GOrun Razor Excess for men, which builds on the popularity of the award-winning GOrun Razor 3.

The lightweight high-cushioned running shoe is the latest addition to Skechers' performance GOrun line. Engineered to provide the best running experience, the range of trainers and race day shoes are crafted with the latest technologies to provide enhanced comfort, responsiveness and durability.

With running continuously evolving and gaining massive popularity in India, Skechers India is combining high-performance technology with their trademark comfort for those looking to run the extra miles.

Designed for every kind of runner, Skechers GOrun Razor Excess delivers a swift and comfortable run with highly responsive, ultra-lightweight and long lasting HYPER BURST™ cushioning, as well as Goodyear® Rubber Technology for enhanced traction, stability and durability.

The shoes come equipped with internal support at the toe and a Skechers HYPER ARC™ rocker bottom design that promotes efficiency in each stride. Thin stretchable laces expand and contract while running, providing an adaptive fit. Blending aesthetics with high-performance, the Razor Excess is sleekly designed with neon graphic prints and reflective detail for visibility during night-time runs.

Sharing insight into the launch of the collection, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "India has always been a huge market for avid runners. Skechers continues to believe in providing the most comfortable experience through our products, be it walking or running. With Skechers GOrun Razor Excess, we want to cater to consumers that are looking to run longer distances, without sacrificing speed or responsiveness. Our latest collection hits every note of technology needed for the best running experience."

Skechers GOrun Razor Excess is now available for men at a price starting at INR 9,999/- on Skechers.in as well as at Skechers retail stores.

