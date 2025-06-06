VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 6: In a city where self-care and clinical precision are increasingly intervened one of Delhi's most trusted dermatology clinics, SkinQure, is expanding its roots with the launch of a new centre in Punjabi Bagh, West Delhi

Founded by the renowned dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon Dr. B.L. Jangid, a name well recognised in Delhi's dermatology circle for combining medical expertise with genuine patient care. After building a trusted reputation through his Saket clinic, Dr. Jangid is now bringing that same commitment to excellence to Punjabi Bagh. Over the past decade and half he has quietly transformed thousands of lives. With over 15 years of clinical expertise, Dr Jangid has treated more than 60,000 patients and performed 3,000+ successful hair transplant procedures, many of whom now swear by his name for life-altering results.

This new centre aims to bring the same level of clinical dermatology excellence and ethical treatment to Punjabi Bagh and its surrounding neighbourhoods-Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden. Pitampura and Janakpuri, where demand for safe, reliable, and aesthetically modern skin care solutions has steadily risen.

"We're not just launching another clinic- we are making trusted dermatological care more accessible to people who often hesitate to travel long distances for specialised treatments," said Dr Jangid, Founder and Chief Consultant at SkinQure Skin, Hair and Laser Clinic. "At Punjabi Bagh, we aim to offer the same signature approach, deeply personalised, medically sound, and focused on long-term patient confidence."

Focused on Skin. Laser. Aesthetics.

Unlike its Saket counterpart, the Punjabi Bagh clinic will focus exclusively on advanced skin treatments. Hair transplant procedures will continue to be performed at the Saket centre, while consultations for hair - related concerns, including PRP and GFC therapy for hair fall, will be available at Punjabi Bagh.

Key treatments at the Punjabi Bagh clinic include:

-Laser Hair Removal (LHR)

-Medifacials and Customised Skin Therapies

-Advanced Skin Laser Treatments

-IV Drips for Skin Brightening & Wellness

-Anti-Ageing Injectables

-Dermat surgeries

- Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and Growth Factor Concentrate (GFC) Therapy

Each procedure at SkinQure is handled directly by qualified doctors, not technicians- a significant reassurance in an industry often clouded by misleading claims and unqualified operators. What sets SkinQure apart is its diagnostic first methodology, before any treatment, patients undergo a detailed, in-depth consultation, and evaluation process to ensure safety, suitability with medical analysis, ensuring that the procedure is medically justified and bringing advanced skin care customised to each case.

Dr Jangid, an alumnus of AIIMS New Delhi, brings not only technical brilliance but also a reputation for transparent care and candid consultations- something patients frequently highlight in feedback. His commitment to non-commercial medical justified treatments has shaped SkinQure's ethos and helped it stand out in Delhi's competitive skin care landscape.

"SkinQure brings elegance to meet the inner luxury," says Dr. Jangid. "Our expansion to Punjabi Bagh is a combination of that philosophy-bringing advanced dermatology within the reach, with integrity."

With this expansion, SkinQure is not only reinforcing its leadership in the realm of skin but also setting new standards for patient experience. From digital and offline consultation support to personalised treatment approach tailored to each patient's needs, the clinic offers a rare blend of medical trust and service empathy.

Punjabi Bagh Clinic is now open for consultations and procedures, with limited-time inaugural offers available for early bookings. Enjoy a flat 30% off on all services, get a complimentary customised medifacial when you take any 3 treatments, and unlock exclusive referral benefits if you're an existing SkinQure client.

As skin care brings its trademark mix of scientific dermatology and heartfelt care to a new location, West Delhi residents can finally access world-class skincare services without travelling across the town.

About SkinQure:

SkinQure is a state-of-the-art dermatology and aesthetic centre headquartered in Saket, New Delhi, with an additional presence in Punjabi Bagh. Led by ex-AIIMS dermatologist and senior hair-transplant surgeon Dr Jangid, the clinic unites advanced medical dermatology, laser and anti-ageing solutions, and cutting-edge hair-restoration techniques under one roof. With a strong focus on personalised care and evidence-based practices, the clinic is known for its ethical approach, cutting-edge technology, and patient-first philosophy. Whether treating everyday skin and hair concerns or offering advanced aesthetic procedures, SkinQure is committed to enhancing natural beauty, restoring confidence, and delivering long-lasting results in a safe, comfortable environment.

