PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 1: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) and (NSE: SKIPPER), is one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures. Skipper, also a significant player in Polymer Pipes & Fittings industry, announced its results for the fourth quarter of FY 25, ended 31st March 2025.

Also Read | Gujarat Day Quotes: Celebrate Gujarat Sthapana Divas 2025 With Inspiring Messages.

Key Business Highlights

- Closing Order Book (March- 25): Stands at an All-time high level of Rs. 74,584 million up by 20% over March 24 Level, with 88% share from domestic markets and 12% from exports.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

- Q4 FY 25 Order Inflow: Rs. 15,920 million for engineering products supplies and EPC works.

- Significant Contracts: Secured significant large size domestic EPC contracts from PGCIL and International market during the quarter.

- Year-to-Date Order Inflows: Achieved highest ever order inflow of Rs. 53,353 million in Fy'25 against Rs 42,855 in Fy'24, registering a YoY growth of 24%, reflecting strong traction across both domestic and international markets.

- Exports Revenue grew by 21% to Rs 7,703 million from Rs 6,356 million in last year.Other Business Highlights

- Strategic Foray into Substation EPC: Successfully entered the Substation EPC segment with the receipt of the first order, marking a significant step in capability expansion.

- Capacity Expansion on Track: The capacity addition plan for an additional 75,000 MTPA in the engineering segment is progressing as scheduled. Trial production is currently underway, with a portion of the capacity already commissioned. The full capacity is expected to be commissioned and operational by next month, taking our total capacity to 375,000 MTPA and significantly boosting our execution capabilities.

- Digital Transformation Underway: SAP S/4HANA RISE implementation is progressing steadily, driving greater operational efficiency and data integration.

- Breakthrough in the USA Market: Secured the first major and sizeable pole supply order from the United States, reinforcing global growth ambitions.Director Speaks

Commenting on the results, Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: "FY25 has been a landmark year for Skipper, and I am proud to share that we have achieved our highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue and profitability, backed by exceptional execution in our Engineering business. The strong domestic demand environment enabled us to secure significant EPC contracts, including large wins from PGCIL, reinforcing our leadership in the high-voltage transmission segment.

Our closing order book at Rs74,584 million reflects our continued market dominance and customer trust. With 88% of the order book from domestic markets, we remain deeply aligned with India's infrastructure growth and the Government's transmission expansion initiatives under the National Electricity Policy.

A particularly exciting development this year is our entry into the Substation EPC segment, marked by the receipt of our first order. This move strategically enhances our capability portfolio and positions us to offer more integrated solutions in the power transmission ecosystem."

Bansal also added, " As we prepare to commission 75,000 MT of new capacity next month, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for transmission infrastructure, both in terms of volume and complexity. We are confident this expansion will enable us to scale new heights in the coming fiscal"

Speaking on the results, Devesh Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said: "This year marks a series of strategic milestones for Skipper Limited on the global and digital front. I'm especially proud to announce our first major pole supply order from the USA, which is a significant breakthrough and opens new growth avenues in North America--a priority geography under our global expansion strategy.

With year-to-date order inflows of Rs53,353 million, we are seeing strong traction across both domestic and international markets. This robust inflow underlines our growing influence in the global power infrastructure space and our ability to respond to complex customer needs.

On the digital transformation front, the implementation of SAP S/4HANA RISE is progressing well. This upgrade will bring end-to-end visibility, operational agility, and scalability to support our ambitious growth journey. As we embrace technology and globalization, we remain committed to innovation, excellence, and stakeholder value creation."

ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED

Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 44+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost-effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2471709/4835555/Skipper_Limited_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)