New Delhi [India], March 2: Smallest AI, a leading provider of next-generation Voice AI models, today announced a collaboration with AI Grants India (AIGI) to provide free access to Smallest's state-of-the-art Voice AI infrastructure for thousands of early-stage builders across India.Through this initiative, developers, students, hacker houses, and early-stage founders supported by AI Grants India will gain direct access to Smallest AI's advanced Voice AI models, enabling them to build conversational agents, voice-native applications, AI copilots, multilingual assistants, and next-generation human-computer interfaces without infrastructure or cost barriers.

Smallest AI's goal is clear: unleash voice AI creativity from India to the world.

AI Grants India, co-founded by Bhasker Kode and Vaibhav Domkundwar, is India's first large-scale AI-focused nonprofit designed to remove the number one barrier facing ambitious builders: access. AIGI provides free inference and API access to premium AI models for hackathons, indie developers, students, and idea-stage startups.

In just a few months, AIGI has:

Enabled 1,500+ active builders

Supported 100+ idea-stage AI startups

Facilitated 1B+ tokens across platforms such as OpenAI and Anthropic

Partnered with leading institutions including IITs, BITS Pilani, IIIT Hyderabad, and Network School

Helped launch emerging startups such as Mindloop, Pulse, Mixio, Embedr, Kenesis, Zuve Studio, and 45D AI

With Smallest AI's Voice AI capabilities now available through AIGI, builders can experiment with speech synthesis, multilingual voice agents, voice-first SaaS tools, and AI-native call automation without worrying about API pricing or deployment constraints."Voice will be one of the most important interfaces of the AI era, especially in a country as linguistically diverse as India," said Sudarshan Kamath, Founder and CEO, Smallest AI. "By working with AI Grants India, we are ensuring that the most ambitious early builders in India can experiment with and deploy state-of-the-art Voice AI from day one."

Over the next 12 to 18 months, the collaboration aims to:

- Expand access to Voice AI models across 100+ hackathons and campus programs

- Enable thousands of developers to build voice-native applications

- Support early validation of voice-first startups emerging from AIGI

- Showcase real-world use cases built on Smallest AI infrastructure

"India's next wave of AI innovation will not just be text-based. It will be multimodal and voice-native," said Bhasker Kode, Co-founder of AI Grants India. "Smallest AI's support allows our builders to experiment freely with cutting-edge voice technology and accelerate from idea to working product."

This initiative reflects a broader shift toward making foundational AI infrastructure accessible at the earliest stages of experimentation. By bringing Voice AI directly to hackathons, student labs, and indie developers, Smallest AI is helping cultivate the next generation of AI-native founders across India.

About Smallest AI

Smallest AI builds state-of-the-art Voice AI models and infrastructure that enable developers and enterprises to deploy scalable, multilingual, human-like voice interfaces. The company's mission is to make advanced voice technology accessible and programmable for the AI-native future.

About AI Grants India

Co-founded by Bhasker "Bosky" Kode and Vaibhav Domkundwar, AI Grants India Foundation is India's first large-scale AI-focused nonprofit aimed at providing inference, infrastructure, grants, and resources to unlock India's next generation of AI builders. AIGI's free, frictionless API access has already enabled billions of tokens in usage across early-stage startups, indie developers, and academic projects.

