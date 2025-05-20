BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 20: SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in Dholera Smart City's real estate and infrastructure development, proudly announces its official registration as a member of CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED. This milestone further strengthens SmartHomes' position as an industry leader, driving innovation, excellence, and regulatory compliance in India's first and largest Greenfield Smart City.

With a strong track record of developing multiple integrated 100+ acre townships, SmartHomes Infrastructure has emerged as one of Gujarat's most trusted real estate conglomerates and land aggregators. The company offers a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial plots, hotels, showrooms, shops, and office spaces--creating future-ready spaces where customers don't just invest, they build a lasting legacy.

SmartHomes Infrastructure: Pioneering Dholera's Real Estate & Hospitality Boom

With over a decade of experience in Dholera's real estate landscape, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has become synonymous with ethical business practices, innovation, and strategic collaborations. The company has played a pivotal role in Dholera's transformation by driving infrastructure growth, attracting investments, and unlocking the region's economic potential.

As a trendsetter in real estate and hospitality, SmartHomes has led landmark initiatives--including the historic collaboration with Marriott Hotels to bring Dholera its first 5-star luxury hotel. With several residential and commercial projects underway, the company continues to build a self-sustaining, smart urban ecosystem aligned with the vision of Dholera Smart City.

CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED Membership: A Milestone in Excellence & Industry Synergy

Becoming a registered member of CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED is a proud moment for SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) Ahmedabad GIHED is a prestigious body that represents the region's most reputable developers, fostering ethical practices, transparency, and compliance with the highest industry standards.

The values of CREDAI and SmartHomes Infrastructure are inherently aligned -- both stand for ethical business, unity among developers, and growth with dignity. This membership reaffirms SmartHomes' dedication to integrity and enables the company to collaborate with visionary developers, influential business leaders, and policy experts to accelerate progressive development across Dholera.

Regulatory Framework & Compliance: The Foundation of SmartHomes' Growth

As Dholera emerges as a global investment destination, regulatory compliance has never been more critical. SmartHomes Infrastructure has consistently maintained full legal transparency--strictly adhering to government policies, investment norms, and Dholera's urban development frameworks.

Through its CREDAI membership, the company reaffirms its mission to uphold industry benchmarks and contribute meaningfully to Gujarat's infrastructure goals and India's urban transformation roadmap.

Message from SmartHomes Infrastructure

"Becoming a part of CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED is not just an achievement -- it's a responsibility. It reflects our long-standing commitment to professionalism, collaboration, and creating impactful urban solutions. With visionary projects like Marriott Hotels at Dholera, we're setting new standards in real estate and hospitality. This recognition will further energize our mission to revolutionize Dholera Smart City and shape the future of urban living." -- Rupinder Singh & Meenakshi Khurana, SmartHomes Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

