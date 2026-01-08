NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8: SmartWinnr, a provider of AI-driven sales enablement & learning technology, and HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurance companies, have jointly won the coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology category. The winners are listed at www.excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

SmartWinnr and HDFC Life were jointly recognized for their collaborative implementation of an advanced digital learning and performance enablement platform aimed at the field force for training and coaching. The solution enables continuous learning, faster skill acquisition, and measurable performance improvements through personalized, data-driven coaching.

"This recognition is very special for us because it reflects the real impact our platform is creating on the ground. Working closely with the HDFC Life team, we focused on building learning experiences for their sales teams in everyday customer conversations. Winning a Gold award reinforces our belief that meaningful learning, when backed by the right technology, can drive strong business outcomes," said Annie Banik, Co-Founder & CEO at SmartWinnr.

The recognition reflects the growing importance of purpose-built learning technologies that are closely aligned with real business needs across large, distributed sales teams.

"The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities--improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

"We are delighted to receive this global recognition in partnership with SmartWinnr. This award validates our continued focus on strengthening our sales teams through innovative learning technologies that directly enhance productivity and customer engagement," said Chandrani Chatterjee, Executive Vice President and Head - Learning & Development at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our Technology Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

The award further highlights how focused innovation in learning technology is helping large organizations build stronger, more agile sales teams in an evolving market environment.

About SmartWinnr

SmartWinnr provides AI-powered sales enablement solutions that help organizations drive peak performance through continuous learning reinforcement, gamification and role-play simulations. The platform ensures consistent messaging across all organizational levels while giving leadership real-time visibility into field performance.

For more information: www.smartwinnr.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

