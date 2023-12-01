BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1: SocialPilot, a leading social media management platform, recently restated its commitment to becoming the best startup to work for in India. Speaking at an offsite in Thailand organized for the startup's hybrid team, co-founders Jimit Bagadiya and Tejas Mehta amplified their vision for both employees and customers, setting clear milestones for the journey ahead. In its nine-year journey, the bootstrapped company has made a distinct mark among technology startups. Recognized as a 'Great Place to Work®'--the gold-standard certification for workplace culture-since 2021, SocialPilot boasts of a new-age workplace and a rapidly expanding, talented team.

In recent years, SocialPilot has also significantly improved its focus on employee growth and well-being. This includes a variety of learning and development opportunities, such as continuous training, involvement in cross-functional initiatives, and insights into decision-making processes. Additionally, each of the 100 team members benefits from rewards, recognition, and a personal budget for further learning.

Remarking on the management's approach to grooming a satisfied and high-performing team, Jimit, CEO and Co-Founder of SocialPilot, said: "Over the past nine years, we have curated a culture that encourages all of our employees to focus on their individual path to success and growth and use SocialPilot as a launchpad to strike out on their own as budding technologists and marketers. We constantly advocate for transparency across our flat organization structure, so every employee gets the learning and mentorship they require."

SocialPilot, the US-based startup, currently has over 12,000 customers using its comprehensive social media marketing solution. Embracing a broader vision, the company aims to extend its product range to include a wider variety of marketing tools, catering to the needs of SMBs and agencies. This expansion plan was unveiled during a four-day team-building event in Phuket, Thailand. The event offered the team an opportunity to experience the vibrant culture of the island city and strengthen bonds across different teams. The company also recognized its high-performing team members with Rising Star, Team Player, and Extra Mile awards.

