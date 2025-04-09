BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Sofitel Mumbai BKC has once again solidified its position as a culinary powerhouse, emerging victorious at India's most prestigious and longest-running food and nightlife celebration, the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025. The recently held awards recognized the exceptional dining experiences offered by Sofitel Mumbai BKC's signature restaurants and bar, bestowing an impressive four accolades upon the luxury hospitality destination.

Also Read | ‘Phule’ Censor Board Report: CBFC Removes Caste Discrimination References From Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa’s Mahatma Phule Biopic, Release Date Changed.

Renowned for curating exquisite culinary journeys that blend authenticity with innovation, Sofitel Mumbai BKC proudly announces its prestigious wins for Suburbs - Western, Eastern & Central:

* Jyran - Best North Indian Premium Dining

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Bhutanese Woman Raped by 8 Including Lawyer in Maharashtra, 6 Accused Arrested.

* Pondichery Cafe - Best All-Day Premium Dining

* Pondichery Cafe - Best Sunday Brunch

* Le Bar Diamantaire - Best Wine Bar

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Sofitel Mumbai BKC's General Manager, Manish Dayya, shared, "These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality and gastronomy. Our culinary team constantly strives to craft immersive dining experiences that delight and inspire our guests. We are honored by this recognition and will continue to elevate Mumbai's fine dining landscape."

From the rich flavors of Jyran, which presents an ode to India's North Indian culinary heritage, to the indulgent offerings at Pondichery Cafe, and the sophisticated wine selection at Le Bar Diamantaire, each Sofitel Mumbai BKC venue delivers an unparalleled dining experience.

As Sofitel Mumbai BKC continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality and dining, these accolades reinforce its reputation as a distinguished culinary destination in the heart of Mumbai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)