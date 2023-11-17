PNN

ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2023, which honours and recognises those who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, is scheduled to be held on November 8, 2023, at Hotel The Grand, New Delhi. Manoj Pipersania, CEO & Founder of Softserv, was felicitated at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards ceremony by the well-known Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Speaking after being felicitated, Manoj responded, "I am incredibly grateful to receive this award from the Economic Times, as it symbolizes the acknowledgement of the unique narratives we all carry within us. This recognition means a great deal to me, and I am sincerely thankful for it.

We all have stories and these stories gain significance when they are acknowledged and appreciated by esteemed platforms like ET. I extend my deepest gratitude for this recognition, which serves as a testament to the collective efforts of my team, friends, family, partners, and clients. I am a product of this incredible collective, and I owe a significant part of this achievement to their unwavering support and collaboration.

Thank you once again for this honor. It serves as a reminder of the importance of community and collaboration in achieving milestones and fostering growth. "

SoftServ, the globally-oriented technology firm, operates from offices in the United States and India. Its primary focus is assisting enterprises in reimagining their operations for the digital era, drawing from two decades of continuous innovation. The company is renowned for its management philosophy, characterized by a culture of bold innovation and risk-taking, and a steadfast commitment to nurturing strong customer relationships. The core principles of Collaboration, Cooperation, and Consensus guide decisions and actions across all facets of the business.

The clientele of SoftServ is diverse, encompassing prominent enterprises in vital sectors such as Automotive, Health & Safety Engineering, Mining, Healthcare, FinTech, and Cybersecurity. Situated on a substantial 1800 square meter IT property in Jaipur, SoftServ's operational headquarters boasts a 15,000 square feet constructed space with the potential to expand up to 60,000 square feet. This foundation positions the company for substantial growth. Its specialization lies in Rapid Application Development (RAD), and SoftServ is recognized as an industry pioneer, having adopted this approach as early as 2004. The expertise extends to Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, with the team possessing advanced skills in both .NET and Java technologies, averaging four years of experience.

At the helm of SoftServ is Manoj Pipersania, Founder and CEO, with a remarkable 22-year career in IT consulting. Manoj's guiding principle is "Business Automation," with a mission to enhance businesses' ROI, productivity, speed, reliability, and control through strategic technology application. He brings extensive experience in systems integration across diverse industries, having worked with global giants like UnitedHealth Group (USA) and Electronic Data Systems (USA). His primary focus is fostering expertise in Rapid Application Development tools and methodologies. Manoj holds a deep respect for the value of time and believes that learning is a personal journey shaped by one's experiences. Apart from his professional endeavours, he is an enthusiastic shooter. His educational background includes qualifications in Mining Engineering and an M.Tech in IT.

Ashutosh Vyas, Co-Founder and CTO, is a Technical Consultant driven by a profound passion for software development and unwavering enthusiasm for technology. With over two decades of experience, he has adeptly translated lines of binary code into practical solutions for industry challenges. His expertise spans Microsoft Technologies, from legacy VB6.0 systems to the latest .NET framework and AngularJS. He maintains a keen eye on the most recent IT development trends and has played a pivotal role in delivering robust solutions across various industries, including Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, E-Commerce, Engineering, Mining, Sports, and Security. Ashutosh's educational background includes a qualification in Mining Engineering and an M.Tech in IT.

SoftServ is dedicated to fostering innovation, collaborating with clients, and adapting to the dynamic landscape of the digital era. The commitment to these principles, paired with the expertise of the leadership and team, positions SoftServ as a formidable force in the technology consulting industry.

