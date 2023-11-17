Rakshit Shetty’s latest film, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A, was a blockbuster hit. The romantic drama flick, helmed by Hemanth M Rao, was released in September and received widespread acclaim. The 777 Charlie actor had also recently announced that the second part of the film, Sapta Sagaradaache Side B, was released on November 17. After a truly gripping first part, expectations were high for SSE - Side B, and by the looks of it, the film has delivered. The Indian Kannada-language romantic drama film is co-written and directed by Hemanth M Rao and produced by Rakshit Shetty. It stars Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra J Achar in the lead roles. Rakshit Shetty-Starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello–Side B Gets New Release Date! Hemanth M Rao Directorial To Hit the Big Screens on November 17 (View Poster).

Before heading to the theaters, let's see what the critics have to say about Rakshit's film.

Check Out The Trailer Of Sapta Sagaradaache Side B

Check Out The Reviews Of Critics Here:

Times Of India: Like Side A, Side B thrives on some of the finest performances from the lead actors - Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaitra J Achar. Rakshit wonderfully brings out both Manus whenever required and strikes gold in the balancing act. His eyes ache for Priya and Rakshit has brought out several emotions through his eyes. Rukmini Vasanth, now a mom and a wife of a man who has given up on life, is charming as ever. Sarees has replaced her salwars and her bright smile is now replaced by the dejection the monotony brings. Chaitra yet again proves that she takes to roles like how water takes to a container. She exudes confidence in erotic scenes, through which she asserts that she is no longer a novice. Gopal Krishna Deshpande as a caring friend, organically brings subtle humour to serious scenes. Ramesh Indira, with his sly smile, puts up a terrific performance as a bad boy with a love-hate relationship with Manu. Director Hemanth M Rao gets full marks for bringing out the best in actors while dishing out a satisfying sequel. His eye for detailing is an added bonus. If Side-A is a one-sided love letter, Side-B is a fitting response to that letter. If you have seen Side A, Side B is worth watching in theatres to find how life comes full circle for Manu and Priya. If you haven’t watched Side A, Side B still serves as a sublime story to see how far a person can go for love. 69th National Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty Receives Award for Best Kannada Film for 777 Charlie (Watch Video).

Times Now: What began as a beautiful love story takes an unexpected turn in the climax, veering into the zone of massy movies where the hero confronts an army of a hundred. It seems a bit overdone, but undoubtedly, the entire sequence is a treat for Rakshit Shetty’s fans. In a nutshell, Manu emerges as the not-so-shining knight, stepping out of prison to clandestinely safeguard his loved one’s life. The film provides the closure we crave, perhaps with a few tears, but ultimately, it’s a Rakshit Shetty show. Chaitra J Achar’s portrayal of a sex worker brings a bold new dimension to the narrative, and her scenes are a captivating delight. Her character is refreshing, relying on expressions to convey the story. While Rukmini Vasanth as Priya feels a bit subdued this time, her charm still carries the movie.

OTT Play: It's a mighty hard task to rate a film like Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B out of a particular score because Hemanth M Rao, even when not at his best, is capable of delivering some fascinating cinematic moments. He is well aware of the film he wants to make here and has a lot of conviction about just how he goes about everything, but his craftiness doesn't compensate for the slightly contrived writing. That said, it is also possible that you might oversee all of it and instead enjoy the visual treatment, the performances, the score and other aspects of the film. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B, for that reason alone, warrants a visit to the theatre.

