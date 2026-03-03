PNN

New Delhi [India], March 3: In its landmark 30th year of nation-building through agricultural mechanisation, Sonalika Tractors has added a new golden chapter to its journey by recording its highest-ever February overall sales of 12,890 tractors in FY'26. The new historic performance is a powerful affirmation of its robust execution at scale and embodiment of Sonalika's core belief of delivering 'Jeetne Ka Dum' - an inherent strength promising a vibrant future for farmers. As precision farming and advanced agri-technologies gain ground across regions, Sonalika continues to combine product innovation with deep farmer engagement and agile market outreach to stay ahead of the curve.

Also Read | ChatGPT Uninstallation Surge to 295% in US Amid OpenAI's Controversial Defence Deal With Pentagon; Users Migrate to Anthropic Claude.

India's agricultural ecosystem is witnessing a defining phase with strong policy support, accelerated mechanisation through digital initiatives, improved credit accessibility as well as enhanced rural infrastructure spending aimed at increasing farm productivity and income. Sonalika has consistently pushed global engineering excellence by developing future ready tractors such as the recently launched Sonalika Gold series that is aligned with grassroots agricultural realities, ensuring future security like gold and long-term value creation for farmers. Sonalika believes mechanisation is more than a necessity for sustainable farming and remains aligned, agile, and ambitious to further strengthen its role as a long-term growth partner to the Indian farmer.

Sharing his thoughts on the new record performance, Mr Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said "The real 'Jeetne ka Dum' has always belonged to farmers who rise every day to cultivate progress in their fields. We take it as our responsibility to engineer heavy duty tractors that amplify farmer's ambitions and determination to succeed in life. Clocking our record February performance of 12,890 overall tractor sales in this special 30th year milestone is indeed special for us and reinforces the brand's position as a growth catalyst for India's agricultural transformation. This landmark year also renews our responsibility to transform farmer's potential into measurable progress and accelerate India's growth story to strengthen rural prosperity."

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-509 Lottery Result of 03.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)