New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has made available 'Source from India' micropage hosting service on the 'Trade Connect ePlatform' to all status holder exporters.

Trade Connect ePlatform (www.trade.gov.in) was launched earlier to serve as a comprehensive hub of information and services on international trade with all related stakeholders, including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, EXIM Bank, Department of Commerce, and DGFT.

'Source from India' is a flagship feature on the Trade Connect ePlatform, which was introduced to be a one-stop reference point for international buyers to discover accomplished Indian exporters from whom to source.

The feature allows exporters to create their own macrophages, where they can provide their product details and their entity's credentials.

"Micropages of the exporters are publicly made visible on 'Source from India' page of Trade Connect ePlatform (https://www.trade.gov.in/pages/sourcefrom-india) once approved," according to DGFT.

To start with, Three-, Four- and Five-star Manufacturer exporters had been previously invited to create their 'Source from India' micropages on a pilot basis.

"It is now informed that the Source from India micropage hosting service on Trade Connect ePlatform will be available to all Status Holder exporters (with valid Import Export Code not in (Denied Entity List)). Further broad basing of availability of the service to other IEC holders will be done going forward and changes will be notified once implemented," DGFT said this week in a notification.

As per the DGFT definition, Status Holders are business leaders who have excelled in international trade and have successfully contributed to the country's foreign trade.

DGFT said Indian missions abroad have also been duly sensitised to use 'Source from India' as a reference point for addressing the sourcing needs of foreign buyers who approach the missions with requests to help find Indian suppliers for various products.

Export Promotion Councils and Industry associations are also requested to inform their members about the same and encourage participation of all eligible members. (ANI)

