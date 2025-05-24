New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea, some parts of the west-central & east-central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, and Kerala.

As per the IMD, the Monsoon has also advanced into Maharashtra, some parts of Karnataka, the remaining parts of the Maldives and the Comorin area, many parts of Tamil Nadu, the remaining parts of the southwest and east-central Bay of Bengal, some parts of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, and some parts of Mizoram on Saturday.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Employee Unions To Demand Uniform Fitment Factor Across Pay Bands to Reduce Salary Disparity.

As per IMD, the Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on May 24, eight days earlier than its normal onset date of June 1.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more partss of west-central & North Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 2-3 days," the India Meteorological Department added in a post on social media platform X.

Also Read | AI Risks to Content Creators: Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince Says Artificial Intelligence Will Revenue, Traffic of Content Producers, Advices Them To Restrict Access of Their Work.

"The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 24th May, 2025, against the normal date of 1st June. Thus, the southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala eight days before the normal date. This is the earliest monsoon onset over Kerala after the year 2009, when it was set in over Kerala on 23rd May 2009," said the IMD official.

Favourable monsoons help monsoon-dependent agricultural regions, citizens, and last-mile users to tackle extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change in a better way.

Favourable Monsoon has substantial economic benefits of government investments in monsoon-related weather and forecasting services, particularly benefiting farmers, livestock rearers, and fisherfolk.

These advancements, like those through the Monsoon Mission and High Performance Computers, have yielded significant returns, including improved crop yields, reduced losses from extreme weather events, and enhanced capacity to manage resources. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)