San Francisco, May 24: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become widely used for many purposes by individuals, business and even government entities. Since its implementation, many jobs have been cut and roles made redundant. The biggest threat to of AI is to content creators who write, produce various types of digital media such as articles, videos and social media posts. According to Cloudflare CEO Matthew Price, content creators will find it difficult to survive alongside the artificial intelligence.

Cloudflare CEO said that more and more users were going to AI tools for getting quick answers instead of visiting the original websites for information. It the shift continued, then the content creators relying on the user subscriptions and advertising would have to suffer financial consequences. Matthew Price said the economy was changing and highlighted, "...more and more of the answers to Google are being answered right on Google's page."

Why Are Content Creators at Risk Due to AI (Artificial Intelligence)?

ChatGPT, Perplexity AI and Grok are some of the most popular tools that help the users get information via searching internet and help them summarise and provide more cohesive details. For this, the users do not have to visit a website, read it and compare with others. They get all the information compiled into meaningful outcome within a short time.

Although this is a good use of technology, it affects many content creators who regularly publish articles, videos, posts of other types of content. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Price said that the visitors would not see the ads related to the work of content creators. He said, “That means it’s gonna be much, much harder for you to be a content creator.”

How Content Creators Can Protect Their Work and Revenue?

Matthew Price advised that the content produces must protect their work by stopping AI bots from accessing it for free. He said that the content creators could produce work together with tech platforms and create fair systems. He said that content makers could restrict access to their content and create scarcity. He said that the users need to need to pay unless they cannot access the content.

According to Cloudflare CEO Matthew Price, AI could pose both challenge and opportunity to the content creators. The need for original content in the AI era is very crucial. He urged that artificial intelligence could not access the content for free of others if content creators restrict the access as AI could affect their revenues and traffic significant.

