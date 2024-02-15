New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Global financial information and analytics firm S&P Global has launched an India-focused product 'India Research Chapter', aimed at developing insights focusing on the opportunities, risks and potential for India as it seeks to become the third largest economy by 2030.

The initiative will include inputs from analysts and experts from various S&P Global divisions across geographies based on their India expertise. The first flagship publication is expected to be published in mid-2024.

The newly unveiled 'India Research Chapter' will cover a wide array of themes including economics, technology, generative Al, banking, finance, automotive, country risk, capital markets, supply chain, energy transition, infrastructure, and sustainability.

"The India Research Chapter will develop insights focusing on the opportunities, risks and potential for India to strengthen its claim towards becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2030," S&P Global asserted.

Leveraging its expertise amassed, the Chapter will produce a series of insightful reports and white papers, offering invaluable perspectives on the dynamic forces shaping the domestic environment.

Abhishek Tornar, Head of the India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence said they will enable their customers and the market to anticipate changes and capitalize on opportunities shaping India's economic future.

"Over the past decade, India has emerged as a significant player on the global stage, with its dynamic economy and core sectors attracting widespread attention. At S&P Global, we're not just observing this progress - we're strategically engaging with it with the launch of the India Research Chapter. Guided by our India Leadership Council, we are creating a platform for continuous dialogue, insights, and analysis on the Indian market and the economy's key trends and developments," Tomar said.

"Through the lens of S&P Global experts, we will enable our customers and the market to anticipate changes and capitalize on opportunities shaping India's economic future," said Tomar.

The India Research Chapter will be led by Deepa Kumar, Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Gauri Jauhar, Executive Director, Energy Transitions and Clean Tech Consulting, S&P Global Commodity Insights with Executive Sponsorship from S&P Global Research Council member Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist, S&P Global Commodity Insights who has been instrumental in shaping the recent S&P Global publication, 'Look Forward: India's Moment'.

Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said its India-focused Chapter is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy, its diverse sectors, and industries.

"India, as the world's fastest-growing major economy, is assuming a pivotal role in the global economy, technology and geopolitical landscape," said Atul Arya.

"Leveraging the extensive sectoral and geographic expertise of our analysts, we are committed to offering comprehensive, consistent and insightful coverage that illuminates India's trajectory in the evolving new global order," said Atul Arya.

About S&P Global, it provides essential intelligence that enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make informed decisions. (ANI)

