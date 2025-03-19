PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Spacebar, a Mumbai-based content marketing agency, made a noteworthy entrance at the 2025 afaqs! Digies Awards, clinching three major wins across competitive categories:

* Content Marketing > Thought Leadership (Brand: Pride @ Work)

* Digital > Best Performance Marketing (Brand: The Great Escape)

* Digital > Best Online Integrated Marketing (Brand: The Great Escape)

With over 650 nominations spanning 61 categories, the competition featured top-tier agencies, some of which submitted as many as 30 entries. Despite entering for the first time, Spacebar secured notable wins, solidifying its presence in the digital marketing landscape.

The afaqs! Digies Awards uphold rigorous selection criteria, mandating a minimum jury score of 6 out of 10 for an entry to qualify. This ensures that only the most impactful, innovative campaigns receive recognition.

A Milestone Achievement for Spacebar:

"This win is both humbling and motivating," said Alpana Mandal, Founder of Spacebar. "We entered this competition unsure of how we would measure up against industry giants, but these wins affirm that our methodology, strategies, and--most importantly--our people are delivering award-worthy work."

Tristan Fernandes, Associate Director at Spacebar and project lead for both winning clients, emphasized the importance of understanding both client goals and audience needs. "Building effective campaigns is about striking the right balance between business objectives and consumer insights. These wins validate our approach to content marketing and performance-driven digital campaigns."

The Winning Campaigns: What Set Them Apart:

Thought Leadership - Pride @ Work:

Spacebar redefined thought leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) by contextualizing global DEI concepts for India Inc. Unlike Western DEI frameworks that primarily address race, India's unique landscape revolves around caste, religion, and the transgender community's socio-cultural challenges. Through a research-driven content strategy, Spacebar engaged corporate leaders, sparking meaningful conversations and action.

Best Performance Marketing - The Great Escape:

Facing stiff competition in Mumbai's saturated water park market, The Great Escape partnered with Spacebar to overhaul its marketing strategy. By shifting budgets from third-party ticketing platforms to hyper-targeted digital campaigns, the team delivered outstanding results: Rs3.5 crore in revenue from website bookings with just a Rs32 lakh ad spend--a testament to high-efficiency performance marketing.

Best Online Integrated Marketing - The Great Escape:

This campaign adopted a holistic, full-funnel approach by integrating branding, influencer partnerships, paid ads, and remarketing. The result was a significant boost in online visibility, generating 1.3 million profile impressions, 14.6 lakh influencer content impressions, and 1.2 lakh engagements--all achieved with a budget-conscious strategy.

Spacebar's Evolution: From Content Writing to Strategic Marketing:

Founded in 2013 as a content writing agency, Spacebar has evolved into a full-stack content marketing powerhouse, offering expertise in strategy, research, content, design, SEO, social media, digital marketing, and performance marketing.

"For organizations looking to solve marketing challenges with insight-driven, impactful content strategies--we're here, and we're just getting started," added Alpana Mandal.

About afaqs! Digies Awards:

The afaqs! Digies Awards celebrate excellence in digital marketing, recognizing brands and agencies that push creative and strategic boundaries. With a rigorous jury evaluation process, these awards highlight campaigns that drive tangible business results, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Spacebar's victory at the Digies highlights its expanding role in the digital marketing industry, proving that with the right approach, even up-and-coming agencies can make a lasting impact.

