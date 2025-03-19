Mumbai, March 19: Google Pixel 9a, an affordable smartphone from Google, is expected to launch today. The smartphone will likely have some unique features at a low price range for interested buyers. Ahead of the official announcement, several leaks are hinting at the possibility of the new Pixel smartphone launching today. Google has yet to announce the official Pixel 9a launch and share teaser.

Google Pixel 9a will reportedly launch in two storage variants, which are 128GB and 256GB storage. It may have the following colour options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony. Compared to last year's Google Pixel 8a, the company is rumoured to make various changes in the latest model. The changes could range from design to specifications. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by Realme.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

According to reports, the Google Pixel 9a may feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,700 nits of peak brightness, and likely Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is rumoured to include a 5,100mAh battery, higher than the 4,500mAh battery in the Pixel 8a. It is expected to support 23W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 9a may Feature Google's Tensor G4 chipset mated with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. Moreover, the device may have a Titan M2 chip for providing security. The Pixel 9a camera is expected to be 48MP with OIS support and a 13MP ultrawide shooter on the rear. It may get a 13MP selfie camera. The device may have IP68, which ensures protection against dust and water. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra; Check Price, Specifications and Features. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a Price in India, Sale Date

Google Pixel 9a 128GB model is expected to launch at USD 499 (around INR 43,100). The 256GB variant is expected to launch at USD 599 in the international market, which is around INR 51,800 in India. However, the Indian pricing for the device may be INR 52,999 and INR 64,000 for the base model and higher model, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).