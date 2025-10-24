PNN

New Delhi [India], October 24: Sparx, the athleisure footwear brand from India's largest footwear manufacturer, Relaxo Footwears Limited, has unveiled its new collection for the Autumn-Winter season. Thoughtfully designed to combine everyday comfort with a youthful, fashion-forward appeal, the collection features 55 unique designs in multiple color variants. The new range captures the spirit of modern consumers, especially Gen Z, who seek individuality, lightness, and self-expression in their everyday style.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Govt Employees May Get 17-Month Arrears as Salary Revision Likely to Be Implemented Retrospectively From January 2026.

The latest collection showcases a dynamic range of sneakers, athleisure, and casual footwear, blending trend-forward designs with superior comfort to elevate every step in style. From textured blues, blacks & greys to pastel tones like whites with shades of green, each pair of these shoes has been crafted to mirror the vibrancy and versatility of today's generation. Made using high-quality materials, the collection offers enhanced cushioning, flexibility, and durability - ensuring every step feels light and confident. The designs feature refined straps, soft inner padding, and ergonomic soles, making them perfect for daily use, casual outings, or relaxed weekends.

Speaking about the new collection, Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Whole Time Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said, "Sparx has always represented effortless style and everyday comfort. With this new range, we've focused on creating designs that truly resonate with today's young and dynamic generation: people who want footwear that's as expressive as it is functional. These fresh styles reflect our continuous emphasis on innovation, quality, and understanding the changing needs of our customers."

Also Read | Amaal Mallik Rumoured To Exit 'Bigg Boss 19' As Father Daboo Malik's Cryptic Post Sparks Social Media Speculations About Singer's Temporary Leave Due to Health (View Post).

The new range celebrates contemporary aesthetics, lightweight comfort, and trend-conscious designs, building upon Sparx's reputation as one of India's most trusted everyday fashion & athleisure footwear brands. With this launch, Sparx continues to bridge the gap between comfort & confidence.

About Sparx

Sparx, the youth-centric footwear brand from Relaxo Footwears Ltd., stands for energy, style, and performance. With a wide range of sports shoes, casual shoes, sandals, and slippers, Sparx is designed for individuals who embrace life with confidence and a never-give-up attitude. Known for its perfect balance of quality, affordability, and trend-driven designs, Sparx has become a trusted choice for millions across India. The brand continues to inspire the young and young-at-heart to stay active, stylish, and unstoppable in every walk of life.

About Relaxo:

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation since four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes.

Its most popular brands - Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are each a leader in their space. Relaxo, an iconic brand synonymous with rubber slippers, is the most versatile footwear for all segments of society while Flite is a popular range of fashionable and semi- formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, dynamism and spirit of young India and offers sports shoes, sandals & slippers and the colourful range of Bahamas casual flip-flops exude the spirit of freedom, fun and modernity of youth. Having a pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a 400+ strong network of own retail outlets, with availability across major e commerce portals, large format stores and global markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)