New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has paid Rs 240.41 crore dividend to the Government of India for the financial year 2020-21, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Chairman and Managing Director of SPMCIL Tripti P Ghosh presented the dividend cheque to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Miffed Over Affair With Minor Sister, Two Brothers Strangle 15-Year-Old Boy to Death in Bareilly.

SPMCIL has achieved the targets in the production of bank notes, coins, security paper, passports, security inks and other security products during 2020-21. SPMCIL has produced 8,288 million pieces of the Bank Notes, 2,757 million pieces of circulating coins, 6,870 Metric Ton (MT) Security Paper, 600.42 Metric Ton (MT) of security inks in 2020-21.

During the year 2020-21, the revenue from operations of SPMCIL, a miniratna central public sector enterprise, stood at Rs 4,712.57 crore. The company's profit before tax stood at Rs 789.74 crore.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 25-Year-Old Youth Hacked To Death By Six Men In Krishnagiri District; Accused Detained.

SPMCIL is wholly owned by the Government of India under the administrative control of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)