New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): With India recording a staggering number of fresh COVID-19 cases and the Omicron tally continuing to top the count, the nation is gearing up for administering the third 'precautionary dose' to priority groups: health care and frontline workers and those aged over 60 years with comorbidities.

SRAM & MRAM Group, a UK-based conglomerate that has been instrumental in fighting the pandemic, ramps up its PPE manufacturing and distribution in India to address the sudden surge in COVID cases.

Earlier in the year 2021, SRAM & MRAM Group invested to the tune of INR 100 Crores in the Indian market for Oxygen concentrators and Nitrile Gloves and other health equipment.

In its endeavor to help the world with upgrading safety measures, the company has invested heavily in manufacturing of the PPE products under its flagship brand 'Walletz4u'. Under the Walletz4u flagship, a brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, the brand has become a global leader in the manufacturing of 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers all across the globe.

Speaking on the development, Anamika Chhawal, Head of Strategic Alliances at SRAM & MRAM Group, India division, operating out of Mumbai quoted, "SRAM & MRAM group has been instrumental in bringing in world-class health gear with global standards. With the sudden spike in the rising number of COVID cases and Omicron variant playing spoilsport, the Nitrile Gloves Market is witnessing an unprecedented demand. To aid and to gear itself to tackle the problem of PPE Shortage the group is scaling up its production."

The Group is a pioneer in R&D activities to produce unique products and help protect people from prone communicable diseases. The brand has been associated with multiple partner manufacturers to strengthen its manufacturing capability and is currently the leader in the prevailing market. The group has a strong foothold in the gloves, rubber and latex products all across the globe.

Under the "Walletz4u" flagship, the brand enjoys the biggest market share in the Nitrile Gloves market across the globe. With agreements and alliances with the leading manufacturers, Walletz4u is now one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets as well.

"Today, with the overwhelming numbers, there is an unprecedented demand for protective gear like Sanitizers, Gloves, Face Shields, etc. And in order to cater to the same, SRAM & MRAM has increased the manufacturing of the medical gear for Indian as well as global demands," added Anamika.

