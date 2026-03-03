VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: Srujna Charitable Trust marks 15 years of enabling dignified livelihoods for women across India and now supports over 2.5 lakh women in 9 states with access to sustainable income, enterprise opportunities, and leadership pathways.

Co-founded by Jyotika Sehra and Vaishali Shah, Srujna addresses the systemic barriers faced by women impacted by poverty, abuse, and human trafficking. The organisation combines skill development, market linkages, financial literacy, and continuous mentoring to ensure that income generation translates into long-term economic security.

What begins as a small grassroots effort evolves into a multi-state ecosystem of self-help groups, women entrepreneurs, production clusters, and livelihood centres that drive inclusive economic growth at the community level.

Srujna's approach goes beyond training. Women receive structured capacity building in sales, quality control, bookkeeping, digital engagement, and leadership, enabling them not only to earn but to manage and grow enterprises. Many graduates of its programmes go on to become trainers and community leaders, multiplying impact within their villages and urban settlements.

Srujna Sheroes Ceremony 2026: Celebrating Courage and Enterprise

To commemorate its 15-year milestone, Srujna hosts the Srujna Sheroes Ceremony 2026 in Mumbai -- an evening that places grassroots women leaders at the centre of the development narrative.

The ceremony brings together philanthropists, CSR heads, sector experts, and long-standing partners for a panel discussion on "Defining Philanthropy and Giving for the Future -- for Maximum Impact." The discussion emphasises strategic, long-term, and trust-based funding models that enable women-led enterprises to scale sustainably rather than operate as short-term interventions.

The highlight of the evening is the felicitation of Sheroes, women entrepreneurs, trainers, and collective leaders from across India who demonstrate resilience and leadership. Many of them begin their journeys with limited financial resources, social mobility constraints, or histories of vulnerability. Today, they run micro-enterprises, lead production units, manage sales networks, and mentor other women, becoming catalysts of transformation in their bastis and villages.

Several Sheroes share personal journeys of moving from economic dependence to financial decision-making within their households, illustrating how income often leads to greater confidence, improved access to education for children, and stronger community participation.

"Over 15 years, we see that when one woman stands on her feet, an entire community moves forward with her," says Jyotika Sehra.

Vaishali Shah adds, "Our commitment remains clear, livelihoods must be sustainable, dignified, and rooted in fair income and long-term opportunity."

Scaling with Technology and Governance

As Srujna enters its next phase, it strengthens its digital backbone to scale responsibly and efficiently. The organisation leverages Glific, a WhatsApp-based two-way communication platform, to provide ongoing training nudges, business reminders, and real-time engagement with women across remote geographies.

Alongside this, a comprehensive ERP system integrates operations, finance, programme data, and impact metrics across states. This enhances transparency, improves decision-making, and enables rigorous reporting to partners and donors.

Further reinforcing its commitment to governance and accountability, Srujna is registered on India's National Stock Exchange of India Social Stock Exchange (SSE) and plans its first listing in the upcoming financial year, signalling a new chapter in mobilising capital for women-led economic empowerment.

With Sheroes 2026 serving as a powerful milestone, Srujna continues to expand both the scale and depth of its work, ensuring that more women across India earn with dignity, lead with confidence, and shape development within their communities.

For more details visit :- https://srujna.org

Instagram :- https://www.instagram.com/_srujna_

