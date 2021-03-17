New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): OctaFX, a leading Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide, is about to start a new contest - a competition of business ideas to support India's entrepreneurial spirit, where anyone can participate. The Forex broker will reward the best pitches with prize money.

The contest starts on 15 March and concludes on 26 March 2021. In the first stage, between 15 and 22 March, the OctaFX team will choose eight finalists with the best startup pitches. The time for posting those ends on 22 March 2021.

Between 23 and 25 March, the OctaFX Instagram subscribers, in turn, will vote for three of the eight finalists and decide who deserves to get the first, second, and third prize.

This initiative is supported by Indian influencers like famous cricketer and entrepreneur Mohammad Shami and the popular video blogger Gaurav Taneja. Taneja gained prominence by running two successful YouTube channels - namely, 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Flying Beast'. He has over 6.7 million followers as of this writing.

Five easy steps a potential participant can take to be considered eligible for the competition:

* Subscribing to OctaFX's official Instagram page @octafx.india* Making a video post or a series of stories and creating a business idea presentation - posts can be made 15-22 March 2021.* Concluding that pitch with the phrase 'OctaFX, let's bring my business idea to life'.* Publishing it on Instagram with the hashtag #startupwithoctafx and tag @octafx.india* Making sure the participant's social media account is not private.

The prize money for the first three places are as follows: the first place receives 5,000 USD, the second 3,000 USD, and the third 1,000 USD.

The remaining five finalists will collect exclusive OctaFX branded merchandise.

OctaFX will announce all the winners on 26 March on its Instagram account.

OctaFX is a Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 6.6 million trading accounts worldwide. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity. It also regularly conducts global and local promotion campaigns with valuable money and product prizes.

