New Delhi [India], March 20: At the heart of innovation, at New Delhi's iconic Bharat Mandapam, the inaugural Startup Mahakumbh unfolded its first two days with its electrifying atmosphere drawing in unprecedented numbers of participants, igniting the spirit of entrepreneurship. With 2000+ startups, 10+ thematic pavilions, 1000+ investors, 100+ unicorns, 300+ incubators & accelerators, 3,000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 3000+ future entrepreneurs and 50,000+ business visitors, the two days have been full of fruitful connections among all the stakeholders leading to productive days. The first day and then the second day too has been replete with fruitful and forward looking dialogues which will add vigor and momentum towards fulfilling the dream of Viksit Bharat. Day one had the venue buzzing with eager conversations of innovators, investors and industry leaders. The air was charged with excitement as budding entrepreneurs showcased their ground breaking ideas, each vying for attention in the crowded marketplace of innovation. From AI-driven solutions to use of technology in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, climate, finance, the diversity of ideas was vast as the ambitions of the creators behind them. Depicting the vibrancy of Indian Startup landscape, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOC&I), Government of India (GoI), chief guest for the inaugural session and Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa & Former CEO, NITI Aayog, GoI, - guest of honor for the event, inspired the young and future entrepreneurs during their address, outlining the path for India to become the first, best, and foremost startup ecosystems in the world. The energy only intensified from day 1, starting day 2 on an exhilarating note with renewed entrepreneurial vigor and inclusive conversations among startups and industry leaders. Fronted by prominent voices such as Ajit B Chavan, Government e Marketplace (GeM), Amit Kumar, Google Cloud India, Dinesh Pai, Zerodha & Rainmatter, Aman Gupta, boAt Lifestyle, Amrit, Zetwerks, Utham Gowda, CaptainFresh, Sneh, Miko, Aaditya, Inframarket among others, the conversations varied from empowering startups to navigating successes and failures in the sector and the marketing strategies. Hitesh Jain, Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, in a session, spoke about how India's economy is thriving on digitization, formalization, and a robust GDP growth of 8.4% in Q3 of the fiscal year 2023-24. He also emphasised on "Make in India" for the world and the foundation for a prosperous future is firmly laid. With 65+ panel discussions spearheaded by 200+ speakers, the event saw thousands of business and student visitors, coming from the 28 states and 7 union territories of the nation. Throughout both the days, Startup Mahakumbh drove inclusive conversations, enabled handshakes and captivated the audience with tales of triumph, failure and invaluable lessons learnt across the entrepreneurial journey.

