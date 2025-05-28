With Rs55 Crore committed in just 13 episodes during its debut season, Tamil Nadu's pioneering startup show now aims to fund and showcase 75 high-potential ventures in 26 episodes of Season 2.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), May 28: After making waves in the startup ecosystem and Tamil households alike, Startup Singam is back -- bigger and better. Season 2 of Tamil Nadu's first-ever startup reality show will air from November 2025 on Vijay TV and Jio Hotstar, showcasing 75 curated startups across 26 episodes. Applications are now open at www.startupsingam.com. From discovering grassroots founders to enabling real investment conversations, Startup Singam merges entrepreneurial grit with regional storytelling -- and Season 2 promises to take that impact to the next level.

What Season 1 Achieved

* Facilitated Rs55+ Crore in investment commitments

* Aired 13 episodes, each featuring live investor engagements

* Shortlisted and supported 39 startups across diverse sectors

* Engaged 75+ investors, including prominent VCs, angel networks, and HNIs

* Reached lakhs of viewers across Tamil Nadu and the global Tamil diaspora

More than just a media product, it became a movement of visibility, capital, and credibility for early-stage startups from Tamil Nadu and beyond.

What's Bigger and Better in Season 2

* 75 startups to be featured -- across Idea, Early, Growth, and Scale-up stages

* 26 primetime episodes combining storytelling with serious funding opportunities

* Initial due diligence for every startup before investor exposure

* A jury of top investment firms to evaluate and engage with founders

* Professionally shot AVs, investor-ready decks, and pitch preparation to ensure startups are deal-ready before airing

* Strong focus on sectors like SaaS, Deeptech, D2C, Agritech, Healthtech, and Impact Ventures

The platform aims not just to entertain, but to catalyze real fundraising and business acceleration for regional entrepreneurs.

Voices Behind the Show

Kumar Vembu, Chief Mentor of Startup Singam, and co-founder of Zoho, shared:

Startup Singam is breaking barriers -- it's where capital meets character. We are not just broadcasting stories; we are building India's next generation of entrepreneurs from the grassroots. Season 2 will be a turning point for founders who are ready to grow.Hemachandran, Co-Founder, added:

This is more than a show. It's a platform that finds, funds, and fuels Tamil Nadu's most promising startups.

Balachandar, Co-Founder, noted:

Season 2 is our leap forward -- wider reach, deeper process, and more success stories waiting to be told.

Call for Founders: Applications Now Open

Whether you're a college innovator, an SME founder, or a scale-up entrepreneur from a Tier-2 city -- if you have a compelling product and a growth story, Startup Singam wants you. Apply now at: www.startupsingam.com

About Startup Singam

Startup Singam is India's first Tamil-language startup television show connecting founders with real investors and a mass audience. A unique confluence of innovation, capital, and cultural storytelling -- it is redefining how early-stage entrepreneurship is discovered and funded in India.

Media Contact

Email: reach@startupsingam.com

Phone: 8138946622

Follow Us: @StartupSingam on Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube

