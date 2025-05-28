Chennai, May 27: Denying all allegations levelled against him by his former manager Vipin Kumar, popular Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan late on Tuesday night claimed that there was no physical attack on Vipin Kumar at any point of time. In a lengthy statement which he posted on his Instagram stories, Unni Mukundan pointed out that Vipin Kumar's allegations were "absolutely false and untrue" and pointed out that the whole place was under CCTV surveillance.

It all began on Tuesday morning when Vipin Kumar, the former manager of the actor, filed a police complaint against the actor, alleging that he had been physically assaulted and verbally abused by the actor. The manager is believed to have lodged a police complaint after having received treatment for his injuries. Unni Mukundan, who maintained a studied silence on the issue until Tuesday evening, issued a statement late on Tuesday night in which he explained his side of the story. Unni Mukundan Controversy: FIR Filed Against ‘Marco’ Actor for Allegedly Assaulting Former Manager Vipin Kumar Over Social Media Post.

In a story which was titled, "Please read", Unni Mukundan said Vipin kumar contacted him when he was about to produce his first film under his own production around 2018. "He introduced himself as the PRO of many reputed celebrities from the industry. He was NEVER assigned as my Personal Manager ever, on record. My first issue with Vipin happened during the shoot of the recently released Marco, when he had a major fall out with the employee of Obscura Entertainments led by Seban. They went public and it was extremely disheartening for the film," Mukundan claimed.

Stating that he started getting several complaints regarding Vipin gossiping from new and reputed film makers, Unni Mukundan said, "This individual had done something extremely unforgiving as a work colleague and a friend." The Malayalam actor, who has delivered a series of superhits, said, that when he met Vipin in person, the latter simply ignored all his concerns. "He claims he has the support from few of my friends from the industry. He later apologised for all the wrong doings in front of me and Vishnu Unnithan, (a friend who had just confirmed this in an interview, he gave to Manorama Online)," Unni Mukundan said. Unni Mukundan Controversy: FIR Filed Against ‘Marco’ Actor for Allegedly Assaulting Former Manager Vipin Kumar Over Social Media Post.

Unni Mukundan claimed that as Vipin had access to all his digital data, he requested him to submit a written apology. "He did not send it. Rather, I saw an entirely false, fake and alarming allegations (sic) circulating against me on news portals and social media," Unni said, categorically denying any physical attack on Vipin at any point in time. "There was no physical attack at any point of time as he claims and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue. The whole place is under CCTV scanning. Please verify the same before arriving at any conclusion," the actor wrote.

Unni Mukundan claimed that it had come to his knowledge that his former manager had been telling people that he was extremely busy for five years, potentially cutting down his work. Stating that Vipin had been spreading "inhumane rumours" about him, Unni alleged that Vipin had even gone to the extent of contacting an actress and asking her to marry him (Unni Mukundan), which the actor said had led to a major altercation between him and Vipin. Alleging that Vipin had threatened to use his resources to defame his reputation in society, Unni Mukundan claimed that "every word spoken by this individual is an absolute lie."

Vehemently denying all the allegations levelled against him, the actor said, "I'm just an easy target. He is threatening and harassing me for some undue gain and benefits. I strongly believe some people who are not happy with my personal and professional life are helping this man to ruin the career. I have built this career through sheer hardwork and perseverance. I believe in truth, though I may be subjected to all sort of victimization and harassment."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).