New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/SRV Media): StartupLanes brings 12 startups of the month from our ecosystem for the month of March 2021. You can connect with these startups for business and also explore possible investment opportunities in them.

StartupLanes is an ecosystem for startups in 56 Cities across 15 Countries and has its own Accelerator, Incubator, Angel Network, and Full Service Investment Banking for Startups.

Paperwork e-Accounting:

Paperwork e-Accounting Services LLP is an Ahmedabad (Gujarat, India) based accounts outsourcing and consulting company offering end-to-end bookkeeping services and specialized professional services. Paperwork has been serving entrepreneurs, start-ups, micro-small-and-medium businesses alike and akin to a virtual CFO assisting the management with effective financial administration.

AADONA:

AADONA was founded in June 2018 under Start-up India Initiative by 4 passionate technology enthusiasts who believe India has great potential and must have a premium networking technology brand of its own. Till now most of the IT infrastructure and projects uses different popular MNC brand or cheap imports. AADONA is determined to change that. It worked hard to create an Indian brand that can deliver smart and cost-efficient solutions for IT Infrastructure requirements of SMB or Enterprise.

Bamboology Trends:

The vision of the company is to create a global impact to reduce hazards created by the fashion industry. BamboologyTrends.com has initiated a mission to provide sustainable fashion by focusing on Bamboo clothing. Bamboo is one of the most sustainable fabrics, having immense qualities for better health, environmentally friendly, and 100% biodegradable.

Varlyq Technologies:

Varlyq offers its services like software development, graphic, and UI/UX designing by following the unique approach of story-telling. Being customer-focused, they help all their clients with this innovative approach that creates sustainable businesses and promotes efficient use of resources.

Bizivox:

Their vision is imbibed from the idea of a Sanskrit maxim Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam i.e. to create one global family for collective learning experience and opportunities across geographies and communities and build the most accessible systems for multidisciplinary aspects under one roof of education bypassing all barriers pertaining to freedom of expression in learning.

BVTSPL:

BVTSPL is a perfect mix of Virtual Assistance, Digital Marketing, and Lead Generation services providing company. Chennai-based Baba Virtual Talent Studios provides exceptional end-to-end back-office management service intending to help businesses to spend more time growing and expanding their business.

Date and Wissen:

Daten & Wissen (D&W) incorporated in 2019 in Mumbai, unravels issues by providing customized Artificial Intelligence solutions. They work on technological ideation and provide AI-based solutions to bring in efficiencies in businesses. Being a DPIIT-recognized and NVIDIA Inception startup partner affirms their strength in innovation and technology.

Nimble Design Studio:

Nimble Design Studios Pvt Ltd is one of the best in class architectural design service providers online, In short, it's an eCommerce site for architectural services. From simple house plans to modern house elevation design to the Structural Design of a house they do it all.

SOSUDA TECH:

SOSUDA TECH is a leading professional IT services company, providing services through Strategy, Digital, Technology, and Operations capabilities. Their mission is to transform and modernize the deprived, underdeveloped nations where digital inequality has become the roadblock to success.

Target Accounts:

Target Accounts started as an NGO in 2009, teaching Commerce to BPL students for free. In 2011 they started teaching Stock Market Classes.

Target Accounts has a wide experience of 11 years in Investing and 8 years in Trading and has taught all students with the same Experience and Practical Exposure.

The Education Journey:

The Education Journey (TEJ) is a Mumbai-based one-stop destination for K-12 Coaching as well as Corporate Training. It has successfully developed a niche in training secondary and senior secondary school students for various National and International Olympiads, contests, and examinations in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with a student-centric education focus.

Voltro Motors:

The Delhi-based startup has been founded by Prashanta, who is an inventor and has three published patents to his credit all related to electrical power generation. His passion for connecting with the reality on the ground got him thinking and he dug deep into the reason for the slow adoption of electric cycles in India and the world over.

