New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): States and Union Territories are directed to enforce weekly stock disclosure of pulses by all stockholding entities and verify the stocks declared by them.

In a statement, the Union Food and Public Distribution Ministry said stocks in warehouses located in major ports and pulses industry hubs should be verified from time to time and strict action should be taken on stockholding entities found to be reporting false information on the stock disclosure portal.

The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare took a meeting on Wednesday with Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of states as a follow-up of the April 5, 2024 directive to all the States/UTs to enforce pulses stock disclosure by stockholding entities.

The States and UTs were apprised of the need for increased vigilance over the stock position and price trends in respect of pulses to prevent hoarding and market manipulation.

The secretary also met with pulses importers associations and other pulses industry representatives to discuss import and stock disclosure issues.

As per the statement, the participants shared their views and inputs on the pulses industry in general and imports in particular.

Apart from the five major pulses -- Tur, Urad, Chana, Masur and Moong -- the States/UTs have been asked to monitor the stock position in respect of imported Yellow Peas.

The import of Yellow Peas has been allowed from 8th December 2023 for a period till 30th June, 2024 to augment overall availability of pulses.

Khare stressed the need to ensure that imported Yellow Peas are continuously released in the market.

Reportedly, the duty on yellow peas was first implemented in November 2017 at 50 per cent. India largely imports yellow peas from Canada and Russia.

Similarly, stocks of Tur, Urad and Masur with importers are to be monitored for smooth and continuous release in the market.

India is a large consumer and grower of pulses and it meets a portion of its consumption needs through imports. India primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur. (ANI)

