New Delhi [India], May 10: In a powerful move to protect Chandigarh from the rising wave of cybercrime, the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTR) in Sector 26 launched the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic on April 30, 2025. Partnering with the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and backed by Zscaler's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, this state-of-the-art facility is a lifeline for students, educators, police, and citizens battling digital threats like phishing, identity theft, and QR code scams.

Established in 1967 under the Ministry of Education, NITTR Chandigarh has been a cornerstone of technical education, initially focused on polytechnic training across northern India. Today, it's a premier institute offering programs in engineering, technology, and educational management, with global collaborations and recognition as a research hub. The CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic, following the success of a similar initiative at Panjab University on March 4, 2025, cements NITTR's commitment to digital safety.

Zscaler, a global cloud security pioneer founded in 2007 by Jay Chaudhry, is at the heart of this initiative. With offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Mohali, and Pune, and seven data centers in India, Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange platform protects millions. Its Social Impact Program promotes cyber education and digital equity, empowering underserved communities. "Our collaboration with NITTR and ISAC is about building a secure digital future for all," said Karishma Bhuyan, Zscaler's CSR Lead, at the launch.

The Zscaler ThreatLabz Phishing Report 2025 paints a grim picture: India is the Asia Pacific's top target for AI-powered cyberattacks. From fake QR code scams to hidden links in photos, cybercriminals are relentless. Chandigarh Cyber Cell SP Smt. Geetanjali Khandelwal shared chilling local trends: "Scammers are targeting expectant fathers with fake semen donation schemes, tricking them into scanning malicious QR codes." Chandigarh Police's cyber vans and surveys with NCC cadets reveal senior citizens as prime targets, highlighting the urgent need for awareness.

The CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic serves as a comprehensive resource for combating everyday cybercrimes. It provides awareness sessions on cyber threats and fraud, hands-on training in ISAC's Cyberange Cybersecurity Labs, and access to 26 ISAC-certified programs. Participants can engage with tools such as Breach Point, EthixFirst, and the National Security Database, which are designed to build skills for cybersecurity careers, a field projected to require millions of professionals in the coming years, according to Cyber Crime Magazine. Additionally, the clinic equips police with specialised cybercrime investigation training, enhancing law enforcement's ability to respond effectively.

ISAC, a non-profit collaborating with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, AICTE, CERT-In, and IIT Gandhinagar, ensures the clinic's technical rigor. Its platforms provide practical tools, from bug bounty programs to ethical frameworks. "This initiative empowers communities to face digital challenges head-on," said Group Captain P. Anand Naidu of ISAC.

Operating Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 5 PM, the clinic is open to cybercrime victims and anyone looking for digital safety guidance. It also equips law enforcement with advanced cybercrime investigation training. Need urgent help? The free ISAC CopConnect App connects you directly to Cybercrime Intervention Officers for immediate support. With Cyber Crime Magazine estimating global cybercrime costs at $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 and a need for 3.5 million cybersecurity experts, this initiative establishes Chandigarh as a frontrunner in fostering a secure digital landscape.

This collaboration between NITTR, ISAC, and Zscaler is a game-changer. Visit the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic, arm yourself with knowledge, and join Chandigarh's fight for a secure digital future. Don't wait--stay alert, stay safe!

