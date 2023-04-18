Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): STL [NSE: STLTECH], a leading optical and digital solutions company announced that it had developed its slimmest fibre yet - a 180-micron optical fibre. This fibre enables the smallest diameters in cables with the highest fibre densities. STL showcased a next-generation micro cable with 288 fibres capable of being deployed in 8 mm ducts, at the ongoing FTTH Conference 2023, in Madrid, Spain today. STL is amongst the first companies globally and the first in India to develop this industry-leading product.

This high-density microcable provides the best of both worlds to the operators and installers. The 180-micron G657 A2 fibre combines bend-insensitive properties with a fully backwards-compatible cable design which makes it a 'ready to deploy' innovation in the optical industry.

As the service providers densify the network with more fibre, duct space will be a precious asset. That is where STL's high-density microcable will help operators to pack more capacity in limited duct space, thereby reducing costs and deployment times. Remarking on the compelling need for this product, Jitendra Balakrishnan, CTO-Optical Networking, STL said, "If it's a problem for the end customers, operators or installers - it's a problem worth solving for us. We need to make extremely smart use of the limited duct space in high and medium-density areas, for rollouts to be fast and cost-effective. Our product is going to deliver just that."

This announcement comes in after a series of product innovations by STL. Recently, the company developed India's first multicore fibre with 4X capacity. STL was the first company to launch Stellar™ - an A2 bend-insensitive fibre with full backward compatibility, and amongst the top 2 companies globally to bring IBR (Intelligently bonded ribbon) cable technology into mainstream networks.

Along with the marquee 180-micron fibre and microcable, STL is also showcasing its integrated optical fibre offering at the FTTH Conference 2023. STL's pre-connectorised optical connectivity kits - OPTO-BLAZE and OPTO-BOLT - come with plug-and-play capabilities for faster and easier installation and its OPTO-DOP's is another unique design that eliminates the need to provision traditional cable coils at drop locations. It is a perfect solution for hassle-free, on-demand connectivity.

Speaking about this development, Paul Atkinson, CEO-Optical Networking, STL, said, "The amount of fibre the world needs is immense. R&D and innovation in fibre design will be, according to us, the most important driver for future-ready networks. We are intensely focused on product innovations that will enable fiberisation in a scalable, faster and cost-effective way. STL's high-density microcable and integrated optical connectivity offerings will deliver a lot of value for our customers. I am also very excited about the fact that it will significantly reduce the plastic in the ground and contribute to our customer's sustainability goals."

