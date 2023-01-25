Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kredent InfoEdge Pvt Ltd has announced the addition of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Chart Pattern Recognition feature in StockEdge, the highly popular stock market app that it has developed. This feature, a first in India, is expected to make chart pattern recognition very easy for the stock market participants of India.

Founded in 2016, StockEdge has lived by its goal of empowering retail investors in India. Over the years StockEdge has tried to make the stock market participants self-reliant with its cutting-edge analytics tools enabling them to take well-informed market calls. Trusted by millions of traders and investors in India, StockEdge is well-known for its research and development to make trading the most seamless journey.

In 2023, StockEdge came up with its breakthrough innovation-auto Chart Patterns recognition system. This feature will help a trader to take positions in the market. AI-enabled algo processes all stocks and after further streamlining prepares a list of stocks where specific patterns have been formed. This helps a trader get total clarity about market trends.

If a user has a watchlist, then he can take a quick glance at a chart pattern across his selection of stocks. Many patterns have been added to the StockEdge Pro-Triangular pattern, Flag pattern, Head and Shoulders pattern, and Wedge patterns. The all-new StockEdge Pro plan will give a user complete access to chart patterns.

Speaking about Chart Patterns, Vivek Bajaj, Co-founder, StockEdge shares, "The science of identifying the right stock is time-consuming. But there are methods to reduce the time taken by over 90%. At StockEdge, we have been burning midnight oils to offer exactly what a trader should have to save precious time. We have done hard work in the last one year to develop this amazing output called Chart Patterns."

While sharing his thoughts, Vinay Pagaria, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, StockEdge adds, "We are continuing to invest our energies in AI and quantitative research-based analytics for delivering unique solutions for investors and traders. Chart Patterns Detection Algorithm, built captively by us, using multiple layers of statistical analysis, has gone through multiple iterations before coming out so beautifully. Innovation, Reliability, and Simplicity are our mantras."

Vineet Patawari, CEO and Co-founder, StockEdge sounds extremely hopeful about the new plan, StockEdge Pro when he shares, "StockEdge Pro is more than just a chart pattern recognition tool. It will include all the cutting-edge features which we launch in the future. It also includes all the features of the StockEdge Premium plan like advanced stock screening and filtering, customizable watchlists and alerts, in-depth company and market data, and more! Any equity market individual investor should not miss out on this game-changing opportunity to become a pro-investor with StockEdge Pro."

Vinit Pagaria, Head of Data & Research, StockEdge states, "StockEdge Pro chart patterns are the culmination of thoughtful integration of human and artificial intelligence. It has been made possible by leveraging the deep experience of our research team. It is a one-of-a-kind platform that provides actionable insights based on chart patterns. Chart patterns are extremely powerful as they are a result of repetitive human behaviour. Cognitive and emotional biases like cost anchoring, recency bias, etc lead to similar human behaviour over time. This in turn makes chart patterns extremely powerful. We are proud to have built this unique innovative product which can act as a boon to both traders and investors."

StockEdge is India's top and fastest-growing Equity markets and mutual fund research platform, primarily based on NSE and BSE data. It helps the Indian Stock market Traders and Investors make better decisions by providing them with awesome end-of-day analytics and visualizations and alerts. It also helps the young population to learn about various facets of Equity markets and Mutual-Funds through the Learn section and at the same time analyze the market data in the best possible manner. StockEdge has got 3 million app downloads on the play store and app store combined. With more than 33000 reviews, it is one of the most highly-rated apps with a 4.5 rating. Most of its users are in the age bracket of 25-34 years.

