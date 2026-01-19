Washington DC [US], January 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that Greenland has not been able to keep "Russian threats" away from Greenland despite being warned about it for over two decades.

In a post on X, the White House wrote, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that "you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland." Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

This post comes right around the time NATO Secretary General and Trump are to meet at Davos where the World Economic Forum begins from Monday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday (local time) spoke with Trump on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic, amid Washington's threat to impose 10 per cent tariffs on Denmark and European Union countries.

Mark Rutte also informed that he will meet with Trump this week in Davos.

In a post on X, Rutte said, "Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week."

Rutte did not share details of the conversation with Donald Trump on the matter.

Meanwhile, several European countries have come together and expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland amid the threat by US President Trump to impose tariffs on eight European nations untill it is allowed to acquire Greenland.

A joint statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom--shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned that exercise 'Arctic Endurance' does not pose a threat to anyone and that the countries stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

The statement highlighted that the threat of tariffs undermines transatlantic relations and risks a dangerous downward spiral.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support. (ANI)

