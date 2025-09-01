PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: StockGro, India's leading investment advisory and knowledge platform, today announced the launch of Stoxo - India's First Stock Market AI Research Engine. It is a first-of-its-kind AI research desk designed to empower Indian retail investors with credible, relevant, accurate, and real-time stock market intelligence. Built after observing deep behavioral patterns from over 35 million users, Stoxo was created to address one fundamental gap: decision-ready reliable research to make their investment choices.

At present, most Indian investors drive their investment research efforts via Google, YouTube, Instagram or WhatsApp/Telegram groups - but often end up with scattered headlines, outdated articles, unverified tips, or paid advisory services that don't address their specific queries. Research by StockGro showed that 90% of users who start exploring an investment idea on Google and social media lose conviction before acting on it - not due to lack of interest, but lack of clarity. Despite the explosion of financial influencers and content platforms, there remains no single destination that combines market intelligence, analytical tools, sector insights, sentiment tracking, and macro analysis into one unified, intuitive experience that concludes with a decision for the investor.

Stoxo fills that void. It allows users to ask simple, contextual questions like "Is now a good time to invest in PSU banks?", "What impact will an interest rate cut have on housing stocks?", or "What is the trade outlook of Zomato stock?" - and receive structured, well-researched, credible answers that are easy to act upon.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, said, "At StockGro, we realized the biggest bottleneck wasn't access to data - it was the ability to decode it quickly and confidently. The default search and AI platforms that people refer to, are built for generic search and not specifically for Capital Markets. When it comes to investing their money, investors need a dedicated and reliable research platform. That's why we built Stoxo - not just as a tool, but as a research desk in every Indian's pocket. Investors no longer need to wade through 50 tabs of various dated articles with scattered information and confusing market signals. Stoxo is not just a product, it's a response to how India truly wishes to invest. People don't want complex tools or generic advice - they want answers that make sense to them. We've built Stoxo as an investing buddy that speaks your language, understands your context, and gives you the confidence to make informed decisions. It's fast, fluid, credible - and above all, built for Bharat's next 100 million investors."

With the rise of demat accounts in Tier II and III cities, and an increasing appetite for DIY investing, Stoxo is poised to become the go-to research companion for India's retail investors and traders. It offers clarity without jargon, depth without complexity, and real-time intelligence without breaking the bank.

With Stoxo, StockGro isn't just democratizing personal finance advice - it's reshaping how India invests with sharp insight. In a market plagued by noise, bias, and FOMO, Stoxo offers a new way forward: intelligent, instant, and incredibly human.

The product is now live on www.stoxo.club and can be accessed via a quick mobile number login, with trial access available for all first-time users.

About Stoxo

Stoxo combines AI with the intelligence of SEBI-registered analysts and conversational insights from 35 million+ StockGro users, to deliver signal-rich answers to any investing question. While generic search engines and AI platforms will not always yield relevant and contextual information to make investment decisions, Stoxo offers something radical: the power to think like a full-fledged research desk - but chat like a human.www.stoxo.club

About StockGro

StockGro is an investment advisory and knowledge platform that connects users with SEBI-registered experts to explore advanced investment strategies. It empowers users to master trading and investing through insightful market analysis, expert recommendations, and AI-powered research tools. With 35M+ users in India and partnerships with 1,500+ top educational institutions globally, StockGro is shaping the future of financial advisory and wealth management.https://www.stockgro.club/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761054/StockGro_Logo.jpg

