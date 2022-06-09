New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI/PNN): All that an artist needs is their talent to carve a niche for themselves. Their work does the talking. India's most sought after live streaming platform StreamKar facilitates just that.

With over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, this app connects the dots between an artist and their dreams. Content creators and influencers can make the most out of this platform by showcasing their talent and skills without investing in expensive peripherals. This Indian-based app caters to the desi audience abroad. It is a product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and the leading U.S.-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited invests in this live streaming app.

StreamKar as an economic ecosystem

While the pandemic shook the country's economic backbone, StreamKar appeared as a ray of sunshine amidst these dark clouds. Who would have thought that a live streaming app could be a pillar of economic security for families? StreamKar penetrated the rural pockets of India, which were the most vulnerable to the crisis. It enabled unemployed people to find sustenance by live streaming and interacting with the audience. This virtual meet and greet metamorphosed into an employment opportunity for many.

StreamKar leading the way for content creators to become artists

StreamKar leads by example to make budding content creators and influencers into renowned artists. Women were specially empowered during such a crucial stage. They also supported themselves and their families without burning a hole in their pockets. Mobiles are no longer a luxury. Mobile phones are a necessity now, and their wide usage has penetrated through the porous boundaries of rural areas. This app has boosted their confidence, allowing them to represent their skills to people spread throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Less investment, more returns

The taste of earning by working from home is sweeter when little to no production cost is involved. Once the audience falls in love with a streamer's content, they share gifts that convert into a streamer's salary. Earning reasonable revenues through this tipping ecosystem via live streams can help artists and creators discern what kind of content their audience prefers. This further enables them to hone their talent and create a niche for themselves in the extremely diverse streaming community. While StreamKar helps fledgling artists support themselves to an extent, it also makes them accountable for creating raw, authentic, and credible content.

All about monetary gain and social gains

Accountability also surfaces through contributions to society. One of StreamKar's many laudable campaigns includes its initiative of distributing masks in rural areas, spreading mask awareness, and curbing the tentacles of the pandemic. StreamKar also involves its best content creators in their marketing campaigns, enabling them to gain exposure outside the platform's boundaries through the novel promotional tactic of community-sourced ad content. As privacy and confidentiality issues continue to emerge as concerns across the digital world, while more and more individuals migrate to this paradigm seeking economic opportunities, safe and secure platforms like StreamKar will emerge as the brave new frontiers for the masses to explore, experiment and express themselves.

