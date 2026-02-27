VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: BMW Group India is thrilled to announce 'Women Power Drive' 2026, an unprecedented pan-India initiative that will unite women customers from BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad on 7 March 2026. Held in recognition of International Women's Day, the event will honour the strength, passion, and unstoppable spirit of women and love for their machines.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "The Women Power Drive is a celebration of the incredible passion, confidence, and excellence that women bring to life. We are proud to unite our BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad communities across India in one single expression of solidarity. This initiative is aimed at nurturing an inclusive community where women are distinguished not only as drivers and riders but as pioneers and changemakers. We look forward to seeing this powerful movement inspire and connect women across the nation."

Women customers interested to become part of this one-of-a-kind event can register at their nearest BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad dealership.

As part of the drive, participants will also indulge in a series of curated experiences designed to engage and enjoy, from artisanal food workshops and wellness sessions to beauty and styling activities and expert talks on personal branding, confidence, and nutrition.

The initiative underscores BMW Group's promise of delivering a luxurious experience and emotional resonance at every touchpoint. Women Power Drive 2026 promises to be a milestone event with more than 1,000 women expected to participate.

