New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Anurag Jain, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the commerce ministry has said structural and governance reforms brought in by the government are transformational and have further improved the Ease of Doing Business. He made the remarks while addressing the '46th Joint Meeting of the India-Japan Business Cooperation Meeting (IJBCC)' on Thursday, organized jointly by industry body FICCI and JIBCC. Jain on Thursday invited more Japanese companies to invest in India, while highlighting that the government came out with a National Single Window System which he said will be handy for industries.

"We have brought 27 government departments and 19 states on this Single Window platform. By December 2023, all 36 States and UTs along with all 32 departments of Govt of India will be on-board and all returns or approvals will be filed on one single platform. With leveraging technology, we are doing a collaborative exercise to bring the whole of government (including Central and State) on one single platform which will be transformational," he added.

The next three decades, the DPIIT secretary said, are going to be India's growth story.

Speaking at the same event, Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, said Japan and India should take the lead in securing peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region beyond for the entire world as both nations share the same values.

The ambassador added that there is a need to increase the number of Japanese companies investing in India as there are emerging opportunities in various sectors.

"The size of potential that Indian markets provide creates a huge gravitational pull. India is high on the radar screen of Japanese top business leaders," the envoy added. (ANI)

