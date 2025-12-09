Studio 19 Films and Yash Ahlawat Present Bollywood Mr & Miss India Season 6 - Bigger, Bolder, and More Glamorous Than Ever

New Delhi [India], December 9: Studio 19 Films, a name known for shaping emerging talent in India's fashion and entertainment landscape, has officially unveiled the grand launch of Bollywood Mr & Miss India Season 6. Led by actor, producer, and industry mentor Yash Ahlawat, this prestigious platform has, for years, offered aspiring models and actors from across the country a true gateway to Bollywood, professional grooming, and top-tier industry exposure.

This year, the competition becomes even stronger with Evos Buildcon joining as the Presenting Partner and Oren International coming onboard as the Title & Makeup Partner--ensuring participants receive not only unmatched industry networking opportunities but also premium fashion and styling support.

The Grand Finale, scheduled for 25 December 2025, will transform into a dazzling Bollywood Star Night. Popular film personalities Sneha Ullal, Deepshikha Nagpal, Vidya Malavade, Zoya Afroz, and Simran Kaur will grace the event, adding luminous star power to the evening.

Bollywood icon Chunky Pandey will also be making a special evening further elevating the glamour quotient of the finale.

The event will be graced by Hon'ble Mr. Manmohan Samal (President, BJP Odisha) as the Chief Guest, bringing additional prestige and significance to the ceremony.

The highlight of the finale ramp showcase will be exclusive collections by India's prominent fashion designers -- Naseer Gurugram, Zilini, and Ukara -- crafted especially for Season 6 contestants. Their premium and trendsetting designs are set to offer an elevated fashion experience on stage.

Studio 19 Films' strong core team continues to power this mega show with professional excellence. The leadership includes Almas Soni (Director, Studio 19 Films), Show Choreographer Babla Kathuria, Team Management Director Abhishek Soni, and Show Coordinator Bhavneet & nazmee Syed State Dir (MP) together ensuring a flawlessly coordinated and high-quality production.

Adding even more stature to Season 6, Alroz Aviation Institute has come onboard as the Official Airline Partner, widening the platform's reach among young talent, corporates, and professional institutes.

Registrations are now open across India. The prime objective of Bollywood Mr & Miss India Season 6 is to discover and elevate emerging stars--guiding them toward promising careers in fashion, films, and digital entertainment. With this landmark edition, Yash Ahlawat's vision to strengthen India's growing talent economy comes forward with greater impact than ever before.

