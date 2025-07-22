BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 22: A global study released by The Economist Impact, supported by Haleon, reveals that India's healthcare future hinges on one powerful lever: health literacy. The findings of the Health Inclusivity Index, which analyzed 40 countries, looking at groups such as people with low health literacy, people on lower incomes, women, and older adults, highlighted how better access to health information, education, and preventive care can significantly reduce medical costs and boost economic productivity--especially in rapidly developing nations like India.

The Index underlines that underserved groups--such as women, lower-income populations, older adults, and individuals with low health literacy bear the greatest burden of health exclusion. Empowering these communities with evidence-based health solutions is not only a public health imperative but also a powerful economic strategy. The findings also highlight the importance of self-care and health literacy as critical enablers of health inclusion, helping individuals recognize early symptoms, take timely action, and manage everyday health needs more effectively.

Appended are the key findings for India:

1. Oral Health: A Hidden Economic Driver

By managing gum disease effectively in India, $3.5billion could be saved in diabetes-related healthcare costs over the next decade. Poor oral health contributes to $35 billion in productivity losses annually across Index countries, disproportionately affecting low-income populations. Preventive dental care can reduce treatment costs--which are currently nearly 50% higher for underserved groups--by $32.8billion. Targeting lower-income groups could nearly double these savings to over $60 billion.

2. Musculoskeletal Health: Empowering Older Adults and Women

Improving the prevention of musculoskeletal conditions in India among older adults can deliver annual benefits of $1.3billion. Among underserved populations--especially women aged 50 and above--targeted strategies can unlock an additional $2 billion in savings in India. These outcomes demonstrate that inclusive health strategies not only enhance individual well-being but also drive national prosperity.

3. Anaemia and Micronutrient Deficiencies: A Women's Health Crisis

Achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal of reducing anaemia in women of reproductive age by 50% by 2030 can save $48 billion and reclaim 568 million lost workdays each year across the 40 Index countries. In India alone, reaching this goal can yield $8.7billion in annual benefits. Women, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, bear the highest burden of micronutrient deficiencies, with anaemia rates rising in nearly three-quarters of Index countries.

4. Air Quality: A Public Health and Economic Imperative

Air pollution is a silent driver of chronic illness and lost productivity, particularly in underserved communities. Meeting WHO air quality guidelines can save 4.5 million lives globally and deliver $11.8 billion in annual economic benefits in India alone. The Health Inclusivity Index highlights how reducing air pollution can ease pressure on healthcare systems and unlock major gains for both public health and the economy.

Vedika Kapoor, Head, Communications & Government Affairs, Haleon India Subcontinent, said, "The Health Inclusivity Index, developed by Economist Impact with support from Haleon, shows that inclusive health is a powerful investment. This third phase reveals that such investments can unlock hundreds of billions in healthcare savings, boost GDP, and prevent millions of deaths annually. Through purpose-led brands like Sensodyne and Centrum, Haleon India is committed to bridging health gaps by promoting self-care behaviours that drive greater inclusion. We urge governments, businesses, and healthcare leaders to unite in building a truly inclusive health ecosystem."

Link to the full report: https://impact.economist.com/projects/health-inclusivity-index/

The Index builds on two previous phases of research that exposed global gaps in health policy, and the lived experience of health exclusion. Promoting health inclusivity and removing barriers to quality healthcare ensures better health outcomes for everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

