Successful Book Launch Event for '3AM Thoughts' by Priya Aswani, Graced by Celebrities Sherlyn Chopra, Nikita Rawal, and More

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: St. Regis, Lower Parel witnessed a literary extravaganza on 2nd August 2023, as young and dynamic author Priya Aswani's book launch event for '3 AM Thoughts' turned out to be a resounding success.

The 18-year-old author's debut book has garnered immense attention and praise even before hitting the shelves.

The event was graced by several well-known personalities, adding to the excitement and glitz of the occasion. Celebrities like Nikita Rawal, Sherlyn Chopra, and Gehana Vashishth, among others, made their presence felt, making it a memorable day for the young writer.

'3AM Thoughts,' as the title suggests, strikes a chord with readers as it touches upon relatable moments that many have experienced during those late-night hours. The book launch event resonated with attendees as they connected with the emotions portrayed in Priya Aswani's writing.

For Priya, the launch event was more than just a celebration of her literary accomplishment; it was a day filled with surprises and heartfelt gestures. Her father made the event even more special by organizing jamming sessions, featuring family members and relatives, to mark this momentous occasion in the budding author's life.

Notable authors from various genres were also present at the event, extending their warm congratulations to Priya. Shashank Shekhar, a multi-talented individual renowned for his contributions as an author, theatre actor, and screenwriter, was among the distinguished guests.

Dr Sujata Singhi, an International Best Seller Awarded Author and TEDx Speaker, also graced the event with her presence, along with Dr Arti S Kumbhar, a former successful banker turned Mind Coach, Healer, and Clinical Psychologist, whose upcoming ebook "The Grapevine Mind - Empowering The Powers Within" is highly anticipated.

Other esteemed authors in attendance included Irfan Noorani, known internationally as TheClarityMan, Dr. Krishnamurthy Iyer, a Behavioral Trainer and Performance Enhancer, Mumtaz Shaikh, author of "Success Coach - A Handbook for a Legendary Leader," and Dr. Sajid Bhanwadia, a renowned physiotherapist and co-author of the inspiring book "Rise and Kick It - It's Now or Never."

The overwhelming support from friends, family, and the literary community has left Priya feeling elated and grateful. She expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone for making the event a truly unforgettable experience. The journey for Priya doesn't end here; she now looks forward to pursuing higher studies in New York and cherishing the success of '3AM Thoughts' along the way.

The book '3AM Thoughts' is now available for eager readers to delve into its captivating pages. So, waste no time and get a copy before the demand skyrockets. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from Priya Aswani's literary journey.

Congratulations to Priya Aswani on her remarkable achievement, and may '3 AM Thoughts' continue to touch the hearts and minds of readers worldwide!

