New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sundaram Finance Ltd, one of the most respected financial services groups in India, and Care Health Insurance, one of the country's leading specialized health insurers, entered into a Corporate Agency Agreement today. The event was attended by Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd and Anuj Gulati, Managing Director & CEO, Care Health Insurance.

With this association, Sundaram Finance will offer Care Health's specialised and innovative range of health insurance solutions to its loyal and increasing base of customers. Products will be offered in the retail and group segments of Sundaram Finance's customers, who in addition to the company's existing portfolio of technology-driven and customised offerings, can now have their diverse insurance needs addressed under one umbrella.

Speaking on this association, Anuj Gulati, Managing Director & CEO, Care Health Insurance, said, "We are pleased to partner with Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the most trusted financial services groups in India, and offer their customers comprehensive health insurance solutions backed by quality servicing."

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, Sundaram Finance Ltd, said, "We are delighted to tie up with Care Health Insurance, among the top companies in the health insurance business in our country, to offer our customers across India a range of innovative health insurance products. The pandemic has brought about a paradigm shift in the insurance industry and health insurance solutions have become a must-have option for Indian households. We are eager to play our part in securing the health and wellness of our customers."

Sundaram Finance was established in 1954 and the company has today grown into one of the most trusted and diversified financial services groups in India, providing financing for commercial vehicles, cars and utility vehicles, tractors and farm equipment, construction equipment, SME finance and a range of working capital products for financing diesel, tyres, insurance as well as working capital for SMEs. Through its subsidiaries and group companies, the company offers home finance, loans against property, mutual funds and investment management solutions and the full range of general insurance products and services. It has a nation-wide presence of over 600 branches, nearly 1.2 lakh depositors and over four lakh lending customers. Sundaram Finance's vision is to be the most respected NBFC in the country and its mission is to deliver the Sundaram experience to all customers, big and small, in keeping with the ethos of the Company.

Care Health Insurance is a specialized health insurer offering products in the retail segment for Health Insurance, Top-up Coverage, Personal Accident, Maternity, International Travel Insurance and Critical Illness along with Group Health Insurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance for Corporates, Micro Insurance Products for the Rural Market and a Comprehensive Set of Wellness Services. With its operating philosophy being based on the principal tenet of 'consumer-centricity', the company has consistently invested in the effective application of technology to deliver excellence in customer servicing, product innovation and value-for-money services.

Care Health Insurance was awarded 'Smart Insurer of the Year' and 'Sales Champion of the Year' at The Economic Times Insurance Summit & Awards 2022. The company was also conferred the 'Best Health Insurance Product' and 'Best Health Insurance Agents' at the Insurance Alertss Awards, 2021, and was adjudged 'Best Medical/Health Insurance Product Award' at FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019.

