The BJP-BSS combine has won 2,473 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, whereas the MVA had bagged in 2,422 so far. More than 7,000 gram panchayats went to polls. Counting of votes for the Maharashtra gram panchayat election results 2022 is still underway.Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022:
Party
Gram Panchayat
BJP
1701
BSS (Eknath Shinde)
772
UBT (Uddhav Thackeray)
631
NCP
1090
Congress
701
Others
1068
The MVA has won 1,986 gram panchayats so far in Maharashtra, whereas the BJP-BSS combine emerged victorious in 1,950. Counting of votes is still underway.Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022:
Party
Gram Panchayat
BJP
1337
BSS (Eknath Shinde)
613
UBT (Uddhav Thackeray)
508
NCP
889
Congress
589
Others
751
A neck-and-neck fight is being witnessed in the Maharashtra gram panchayat elections 2022. According to latest reports, the BJP-BSS combine has so far won 1,553 gram panchayats. The MVA of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress has bagged 1,542 local bodies till now. Counting of votes for the Maharashtra gram panchayat election result is underway.Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022:
Party
Gram Panchayat
BJP
1013
BSS (Eknath Shinde)
540
UBT (Uddhav Thackeray)
430
NCP
667
Congress
445
Others
602
The MVA of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress has raced ahead of the BJP-BSS combine in Maharashtra gram panchayat elections. According to latest reports, the MVA has won 1,204 gram panchayats, whereas the BJP-BSS combine bagged 1,180.Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022:
Party
Gram Panchayat
BJP
717
BSS (Eknath Shinde)
463
UBT (Uddhav Thackeray)
337
NCP
510
Congress
357
Others
514
More than 850 gram panchayats have been won by the BJP-BSS combine in Maharashtra so far. The MVA of UBT, NCP and Congress has bagged 783 local bodies. Counting of votes continues for the Maharashtra gram panchayat election results 2022.Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022:
Party
Gram Panchayat
BJP
551
BSS (Eknath Shinde)
329
UBT (Uddhav Thackeray)
221
NCP
328
Congress
234
Others
356
The BJP-BSS combine has reportedly bagged more than 650 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, whereas the MVA won in 533 so far. More than 7,000 gram panchayats went to polls. Counting of votes for the Maharashtra gram panchayat election results 2022 is still underway.Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022:
Party
Gram Panchayat
BJP
425
BSS (Eknath Shinde)
243
UBT (Uddhav Thackeray)
158
NCP
229
Congress
146
Others
262
The BJP-BSS combine has won more than 600 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, according to reports. The MVA (Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) has managed to bag 504 gram panchayats.
Party
Gram Panchayat
BJP
370
BSS (Eknath Shinde)
215
UBT (Uddhav Thackeray)
146
NCP
220
Congress
140
Others
227
As many as 133 candidates of the BJP have been elected to the post of Sarpanch so far in the Maharashtra gram panchayat election 2022. Counting of votes for the final result is still underway.
As many as 21 candidates of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction have been elected to Sarpanch post in Raigad so far. Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 is still underway.
Raj Thackeray's MNS has bagged Masa gram panchayat in Maharashtra. MNS candidates were elected from 4 out of 7 seats. Satish Phale has been elected as Sarpanch of Masa gram panchayat. Stay with us for live news updates on the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022.
Mumbai, December 20: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2022 is underway. The polling for the 7,751 panchayats was held on December 18. The results of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 will be declared today. The voter turnout of 74 percent was recorded on Sunday. The elections were held to elect the Sarpanch and members of the panchayats. The election of at least 616 gram panchayats has already been held uncontested. About 74% of voters exercised their right to vote. Catch live news updates on the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 here. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022 Live Streaming on TV9 Marathi: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes.
Of 7,751, a total of 203 gram panchayats went under polls in Ahmednagar, while 266 in Akola, 257 in Amravati, 219 in Aurangabad, 704 in Beed, 363 in Bhandara, 279 in Buldana, 59 in Chandrapur, 128 in Dhule, 27 in Gadchiroli, 348 in Gondia, 62 in Hingoli, 140 in Jalgaon, 266 in Jalna, 475 in Kolhapur. Apart from these, the gram panchayat elections were held in 351 villages in Latur, 237 in Nagpur, 123 in Nandurbar, 166 in Osmanabad, 63 in Palghar, 128 in Parbhani, 221 in Pune, 240 in Raigad, 222 in Ratnagiri, 452 in Sangli, 319 in Satara, 325 in Sindhudurg, 189 in Solapur, 42 in Thane, 113 in Wardha, 287 in Washim, 100 in Yavatmal, 181 in Nanded and 196 of Nashik. Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022 Live Streaming on ABP Majha: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes.
This is the first major gram panchayat election held in Maharashtra after the political crisis that resulted in the shift of power from MVA to Shinde fraction-BJP. Now all eyes are set on the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022.