Mumbai, December 20: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election 2022 is underway. The polling for the 7,751 panchayats was held on December 18. The results of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 will be declared today. The voter turnout of 74 percent was recorded on Sunday. The elections were held to elect the Sarpanch and members of the panchayats. The election of at least 616 gram panchayats has already been held uncontested. About 74% of voters exercised their right to vote. Catch live news updates on the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 here.

Of 7,751, a total of 203 gram panchayats went under polls in Ahmednagar, while 266 in Akola, 257 in Amravati, 219 in Aurangabad, 704 in Beed, 363 in Bhandara, 279 in Buldana, 59 in Chandrapur, 128 in Dhule, 27 in Gadchiroli, 348 in Gondia, 62 in Hingoli, 140 in Jalgaon, 266 in Jalna, 475 in Kolhapur. Apart from these, the gram panchayat elections were held in 351 villages in Latur, 237 in Nagpur, 123 in Nandurbar, 166 in Osmanabad, 63 in Palghar, 128 in Parbhani, 221 in Pune, 240 in Raigad, 222 in Ratnagiri, 452 in Sangli, 319 in Satara, 325 in Sindhudurg, 189 in Solapur, 42 in Thane, 113 in Wardha, 287 in Washim, 100 in Yavatmal, 181 in Nanded and 196 of Nashik.

This is the first major gram panchayat election held in Maharashtra after the political crisis that resulted in the shift of power from MVA to Shinde fraction-BJP. Now all eyes are set on the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022.